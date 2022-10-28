Why Kadavur’s iconic landmark Muruga Vilas is a mansion with great screen presence

A view of Muruga Vilas in Kadavur, Karur district. | Photo Credit: M MOORTHY

The sign Muruga Vilas Kadavur is nearly hidden below the ornately carved eaves of a small palace that looms large at the end of a winding road off the murukku-making town of Manapparai on the Dindigul Highway. A white Ambassador car with a Kadavur Samasthanam sticker is parked in the arched driveway.

One expects a village headman to come striding in; but it is just a few curious hens that peep.

There is a reason why this centuries’ old three-storeyed mansion looks so familiar — its facade has been the backdrop of many Tamil films with rural themes: From the Raj Kiran-starrer Aranmanai Kili to more recently, Karthi films Sulthan and Kaithi.

Historical roots

“This used to be our office, where representatives from the British government and local administration were received. It is nearly 600 years old, as sections were added at different periods of time,” says Mohan Kumar, the scion of the former zamindar family of Kadavur, who now lives here with his wife and mother.

The mansion also happens to be the most visible of a collection of heritage buildings inside the compound that covers at least 10 acres in Kadavur.

In its heyday, the main residential palace (now in ruins), was situated on the northern side of the compound. A guest mansion and fully-furnished theatre stage was also part of the complex. Many of the old buildings have fallen into disrepair or are kept locked up.

“Our family is said to have come to Kadavur, sent by Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara empire. We came with Viswappa Nayakar to different places in the Tamil kingdom,” says Mohan Kumar.

There is a lot of public curiosity about his grand home, admits Mohan Kumar, who also bears his grandfather’s name Karuna Raghava Muthiah. Uninvited visitors are steadily turned away, though they are allowed to film the outer view.

Imposing edifice

“The first and second floors were added by my grandfather, and have a European design with bay windows, stained glass and filigreed trellis railings. The ceilings are so high that there is no need for air conditioners,” he says. “We hope to renovate and repaint the exterior soon, though it is not going to be easy given the different materials involved.”

The stone walls of this six-room building emanate a coolness that seems to banish the sunlight at the threshold.

Access to the top storeys is via another arched passage at the back. The first floor balcony gives a panoramic view of the lands, banyan tree and temple car that have turned up in films like Sandakozhi 2 .

Mohan Kumar, scion of the former Kadavur ZamIndar family. | Photo Credit: M MOORTHY

Rural pastimes

At one end, is a temple dedicated to Sri Karunagiri Perumal, built by Mohan Kumar’s great grandfather.

“The annual 11-day temple thiruvizha (festival) in the Tamil Maasi month is very special. Many Kadavur residents living abroad and in Indian cities make it a point to attend the festivities,” says Mohan Kumar.

The cattle race called Maalai Thanduthal also brings a lot of excitement with village groups pitching their fleet-hoofed candidates to win prizes of coconuts and betel leaves.

Mohan Kumar, says he is happiest when he is at home, being a “regular farmer”. “We grow a variety of crops like paddy, maize, ragi, pearl millet ( kambu ), onion and chilli here. My wife Sumathi takes care of the cattle and poultry. She is also very busy as the local councillor,” he says.

His father KKG Muthiah, the 40th (and last officially recognised) zamindar of Kadavur, served as five-time Congress MLA. Born in 1929, Muthiah was named the zamindar at the age of seven after his father fell ill. Zamindari was abolished in India in 1951, a year after he formally assumed office. Muthiah passed away in 2018 after an eventful political innings.

History in dance

It was on his father’s insistence that Mohan Kumar, the eldest of three sons, returned to Kadavur to take care of the family property after getting educated in Tiruchi in the 1990s. “I am the first one in our family to have attended school and college. Though my exam results weren’t great, the entire village turned out to greet me on my return after graduation,” he says with a laugh.

His 88-year-old mother Rukmini Muthiah is an accomplished artiste and dancer.

The family’s history is also documented in the dance-drama titled Muthaiyenthirar Kuravanji.

Both Mohan Kumar and Sumathi are experts in the folk dance form, Devarattam. “I learned it from my father-in-law who was a Kalaimamani awardee in the art. My wife and I perform Devarattam and also take classes for children in Tiruchi,” says Mohan Kumar.

If Mohan Kumar had followed his heart, he would have been a newsreader on TV. He concludes, “But I am glad I listened to my father and came back to Kadavur. This is the place I know and love best.”