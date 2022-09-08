Inside Virgin Atlantic’s Airbus A330neo: lower fuel burn, more luxe

With tattoos and an inclusive dress code for crew plus a modernised fleet, the 38-year-old airline is checking all the boxes of generation next

In July, peak summer in Europe, Heathrow Airport introduced a 100,000 cap on daily departing passengers. The move, till September 11, was meant to limit endless queues, baggage delays and cancellations as the UK’s flagship airport struggled to cope with rising travel demands after the pandemic. Taken by surprise and forced to scrap flights, airline bosses weren’t happy.

Flying limits A few weeks ago, Heathrow Airport extended its daily cap on passengers into late October, to control cancellations, delays and missing baggage issues that have plagued this summer of chaos in Europe’s leading airports. Like other airlines, Virgin Atlantic has shared their disappointment with this decision, given that “additional resources [have] come on line every week and as the [Heathrow] airport experience improves”. “We urge Heathrow to provide a comprehensive plan for returning to normal operations as soon as possible,” says a spokesperson.

In a Financial Times report, Emirates’ president Tim Clark termed Heathrow’s demand to cancel one of its six daily A380 superjumbo flights to Dubai as “delinquent”. At the Farnborough International Airshow that month, a 30-minute train ride from London, Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, told Bloomberg that an advance notice of three months would have helped, as passengers usually book in March for July.

On the day London Heathrow capacity limits were imposed, I spoke with Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic (VS), as he presided over a gathering in trendy Shoreditch. He was launching the airline’s new Airbus A330-900neo offering, highly anticipated among aviation enthusiasts and part of efforts to create one of the youngest fleets in the skies. “The impact on our operation is not known yet as they [Heathrow] have presented a plan that lacks detail or depth,” he had said then, reacting to the day’s ‘breaking news’. “We want the travel experience to be better and the airport to function better. Travel is not always about pure luxury. Some people travel for pleasure but some travel on work. We want to keep our customers moving and in the best possible way.”

Inside A330neo

Upper Class cabin of A330-900neo

One big step in that direction is the addition of 16 Airbus A330-900neos to Virgin Atlantic’s fleet of 36 aircraft, the first of which is expected to take off to Boston in early October. Tickets recently went on sale (approx. £1800 for Upper Class, round trip) and there were sightings a few days ago as the aircraft was rolled out in its full livery at the Airbus factory in France’s Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. Among airlines already flying the A330neo are Delta Air Lines and French carrier, Corsair. But VS, known for its social spaces and mood lighting, has pushed the envelope with the A330neo.

In-flight tips Top flight attendant, Steve Holland says you should bring a top performing moisturising cream and lip balm on the flight. Try to get some sleep to avoid your skin looking tired. Avoid heavy makeup and let your skin breathe. Dehydration is accelerated at altitude, so hydrate often.

A veteran flight attendant’s tips on surviving airport chaos At VS for 25 years, purser Steve Holland has a few suggestions to avoid misplaced bags this season 1. The more baggage you take, the higher chance of it being lost by the airline so try limit the amount of baggage you bring. 2. Put a tracking device on your bags so you don't have to wait for an agent to tell you where it is. 3. If you are self-checking your luggage, make sure the tag is attached to the bag's handle correctly or ask for help. 4. Always put your name and phone number on the bag tags for identification.

Carbon capture Airbus has signed letters of intent with several airlines including Virgin Atlantic — to invest in a direct carbon-capture programme with the company, 1PointFive, which plans to build a carbon capture facility in Texas.

First up, it will debut a pair of private suites at the front of the Upper Class cabin. (At VS, Upper Class is a combination of First and Business class.) The Retreat Suite has seats that can transform into a six-foot, seven-inch flatbed, with a fully closing aisle privacy door and 27-inch touchscreen. With a padded ottoman that converts to additional seating, it becomes a private space for a drink or mid-air meeting with a fellow passenger. Or lower the barrier between the two Retreat suites to accommodate a celebratory meal for four.

Upper Class also has the airline’s famed Loft lounge, which comes with love seats and a self-service refrigerator. All seats have Bluetooth capability but what’s new (and most welcome) is wireless charging in Premium and Upper Class. Powered by the Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engine, the new planes are designed to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions by 11%, when compared with the A330-300s they will replace, plus there’s a 50% reduction in airport noise exposure.

The Retreat Suite can accommodate upto four people

Inclusivity at the workplace

VS cabin crew

Of course, there is more to a great airline than seat architecture, as evident from chats with co-passengers on my 787-9 Dreamliner flight to London: one Virgin early years fan reminisced over the Range Rover limo rides to Heathrow and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson’s lavish parties that frequent fliers were invited to. Our pilots were a cheerful trio, one of them clocking 25 years at VS, and another, Jaspal Singh (@pilot_jas on Instagram), a Khalsa Aid volunteer who flew 200 donated oxygen concentrators to India during the pandemic. Purser Steve Holland, who joined VS a quarter of a century ago at 19 and looks not a day over 30 (see box for his tips), reminded me about the airline’s progressive stance on a flight attendant's gender, age, weight, race and sexuality. “Back then, the age limit was 19-31, now we have staff over 65 flying,” he said.

Virgin Atlantic’s Heathrow Clubhouse’s rooftop garden overlooking the runway

In May, VS relaxed restrictions on tattoos among its cabin crew; since 2019, make-up is not compulsory for female cabin crew during flights. Koster confirmed that staff can now show off their tattoo sleeves at work “and they can wear makeup or no makeup, whether they are female or male”. When I asked him if the workplace dress code, in line with our cultural and social shifts regarding gender identity, would allow, say, a male at birth flight attendant to wear a skirt if they wish, he was pleasantly receptive to the idea. “I haven’t been asked that yet but I think ‘yes’. What is important is that they wear it in style and within the uniform guidelines. We welcome everybody and value that individualism, both for our people and our customers. But we also respect our customers’ local culture. If there are any cultural sensitivities on certain routes, I am sure our crew would be aware of it and respect that culture.”

A330neo at the paintshop in France

In India, Virgin Atlantic has just inked a new codeshare agreement with IndiGo, which lets them service 16 additional destinations in India, including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This will come as a relief to Indian passengers who favour the fun and edgy airline. Especially those planning to transit through Heathrow to get to Boston on the new A330neo.

‘Sustainability comes first’

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer & Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic pictured with Airbus A350 Aircraft at Heathrow Airport. | Photo Credit: Virgin Atlantic

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, shares his airline's priority list and India plans.

The new A330neo has better fuel and passenger capacity, but lesser cargo capacity. What are the priorities towards creating one of the youngest and cleanest fleets in the sky?

Sustainability is probably the first that comes to mind: the new A330neo has 11% less fuel burn and 50% less noise. Then comes the economics: total cost of ownership, of operation, best aircraft for the best route. Our fleet has tremendously simplified over the years. We used to operate the Airbus 340-600 and Boeing's 747, the beautiful 'queen of the skies'. We have made it a lot more sustainable and efficient over the years. But with the diversity of our network, there is no one size fits all. Take the A330neo for example, though it could operate to Los Angeles, given the size of the cabin and the demand for cargo, the Airbus A350 is a way better plane for that route.

What routes will the A330neo see, besides London to Boston?

We chose Boston as it’s a similar distance to New York. You will see it in Tampa for sure. We have ordered 16 of them so I think it should come to India but the question is when.

Plans for South India

If we would have a third runway and more slots at Heathrow, then we can consider Bangalore. The fleet is growing steadily and we will be back to 46 aircraft by 2025. The South of India is always on our watch list but there is no immediate plan.

The writer was in London at the invitation of Virgin Atlantic.