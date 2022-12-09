Tiruchi’s long-running choir group unites voices across generations and denominations

December 09, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

It’s a chill evening in Palakkarai, Tiruchi as a group of 13 men, ranging in age from 26 to 75 years, try to look their dapper best for the camera. They are the Carollers, the city’s oldest ecumenical choir group that recently held the 57th edition of its flagship Carols by Candle Light programme, bringing an early start to Yuletide cheer.

Members line up for their blue monogrammed ties, and check if their formal white shirts and dark trousers pass the smartness test. Meanwhile, 75-year-old Wilfred Selvaraj, the elder statesman of Carollers and with 54 years of singing behind him, recalls how he got inducted into the group by its legendary co-founder Cooling Rajaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had been a participant in the Carols by Candle Light in 1971, as part of the St. Joseph’s College choir, and happened to greet Cooling while he was cycling on the pavement one day. He got off his bike to speak to me, probably because he was surprised to see anyone greet him,” laughs Wilfred. “Actually Cooling, despite his name, was notorious for his hot temper. But he was a genius, and the man who made Carollers a household name,” he adds.

Rajaiah asked him to attend carol practice that evening because Selvaraj knew how to read music notations.

That fortuitous meeting, when Wilfred was 24 and starting out his career in banking, would lead him to a lifelong association with Carollers. “When I joined, there were hardly 20 members in the group. It was a novel concept at the time, and people were very eager to know what we would present for Christmas every year,” he says.

Early years

Co-founded in 1942 in the midst of World War II by Burma returnee Joe Jesudian and Cooling Rajaiah besides nine others, Carollers was earlier known as The Strings That Sing, and functioned as a group of young Christian musicians who entertained soldiers with pop songs and wartime favourites. When the British troops left Tiruchi, the group was reborn as Carollers, specialising in singing carol rounds at Christmas every year.

In 1964, the group conducted its first open-air ecumenical carol service Carols by Candle Light with the support of the Church of South India (CSI), Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church (TELC) and the Catholic church.

The conversation veers around often to Cooling Rajaiah, who steered the group to new heights.

“He was exposed to Western classical music from a very young age. He bonded with Joe Jesudian over the English songs that Jesudian’s family would play over the gramophone,” says Selvaraj.

Prestigious membership

Rajaiah and Raja Theodore would conduct the voice test for aspirants, and getting admission into Carollers would be a nerve-wracking affair, say the older members. “We had to wait for weeks or even months after the voice test to know if we made it to the group. Sometimes people would be turned away. It was a serious recruitment plan, because there was a prestige attached to being part of Carollers,” says E Edwin Franklin Samuel, who has been with the group for 15 years.

The group jazzed up carol singing by introducing electronic instruments. “I joined in the 1980s and played electronic guitars, which were very new at that time. Soon, Alex Theodore started using a basic electric organ called ‘Ultronica’, which gave a very grand instrumental touch, like a rock concert. It created a lot of excitement in Tiruchi,” says S Stanley Solomon, one of the instrumentalists in the group.

Much has changed in the intervening years, as open-air concerts have given way to programmes in closed halls. “We keep the proceedings simple; Carols by Candle Light is always more about singing and fellowship than long speeches. Earlier, it used to be eight or nine songs. Now, it has gone up to around 14 songs that are presented by choir groups from different parts of Tiruchi. We missed out on two years because of the lockdown, but this year, we are back on track,” says Selvaraj.

Practice for the Carollers starts in September, and members are careful to protect their voices as the weather turns cold. “I had a vaidhyar who used to prepare herbal ‘gunpowder’ to keep our voices from getting damaged,” says Selvaraj amid much laughter.

Regular practice helps, says Ananda Sekhar, the choirmaster of St. Andrews Church, who takes care of Carollers’ singing repertoire now. “I am using my father Maria Anandam’s experience as a trained Carnatic vocalist, to guide the Carollers,” he says.

The diverse group shares an unusual dynamic. “Though we come from different denominations, we are proud to sing for the glory of God every year. I hope we will be able to inspire others to do the same,” says member S Kirubakaran.