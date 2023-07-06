ADVERTISEMENT

South Korean play ‘His Day’ comes to Bengaluru 
July 06, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST

This captivating blend of puppetry and music is a paradoxical reflection of monotonous working-class lives 

The Little Festival Scenes from South Korean play His Day Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

His Day, a non-verbal play from South Korea, will be staged at Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru as part of their children’s program, Aha! Sundays. In collaboration with Ranga Shankara and InKo Center, the play is produced by ArtstageSAN, a creative art group from South Korea which specialises in puppet theatre.

Directed by Jo Hyunsan, His Day revolves around the mundane life of an exhausted working man trapped in a monotonous routine. He finds himself pressured by his boss’ relentless pursuit of results. Feeling like a circus performer under constant scrutiny, he seeks solace in the joyful memories of his childhood. Through the portrayal of this ordinary working-class individual, the play explores relatable themes. Both actors and puppets assume the same characters, enhancing the imagery and delivering meaningful messages. 

Scenes from South Korean play His Day Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Ruth Dhanaraj

Known for their captivating puppets and innovative visual effects, this play by ArtstageSAN presents a unique blend of objects, music, videos, mime, and puppetry, accompanied by lyrical music. Members of the cast include Jo Hyunsan, Ru Jiyun, Song Jungsu, Seo Hyun Jin, Park Hyungchae, and Seol Jaeyoung. The music is composed by Jung Jaehwan and operated by Kang Minhea, while the lighting is designed by Kim Keonyoung with Kim Jinyeong managing production. 

Arundhati Nag, founder and managing trustee of Ranga Shankara, expressed her delight over the long-standing relationship between South Korea and the theatre space in Bengaluru. “Ranga Shankara and South Korea have shared a rich relationship for many years. His Day amalgamates puppetry, animation and a whole lot of different media. It is suitable for children above the age of 12 and for adults as well. The play is really about life — when you are 12, you notice things around you, which is why it is important for anyone above that age to watch this play.”  

She further emphasised why theatre was important for children. “Watching theatre reaffirms our imagination about the world; it is a step before jumping into life. We must prepare our youngsters for what they will face, and therefore we have been making age-specific plays for children over the last 14 years under the program called Aha! We currently have plays that cater to children from the age of two.”  

Scenes from South Korean play His Day Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Ruth Dhanaraj

Aha! Sundays, initiated in January 2023, aims to provide regular theatre performances for children and age-appropriate plays. As part of this program, Ranga Shankara has been consistently showcasing plays such as Ee Gida, Aa Mara, Chippi the Chipkali, Circle of Life and Old Man and the Sea. Ranga Shankara is also preparing for its annual Aha! Theatre for Children Festival, which will feature a diverse range of plays from across the country. Catering to children between the ages of three and ten, the festival will be held from from July 19 to 23. 

His Day will be staged on July 9 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Ranga Shankara. Tickets are available on BookMyShow and the Ranga Shankara box office. 

The Little Festival Scenes from South Korean play His Day Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

