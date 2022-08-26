Today I feel...

children and adults attend sesame sessions | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At several construction sites in Rohini, Narela and on the outskirts, children of 2,600 families are riding a wave of positivity. In the post-COVID-19 recovery phase, they are gradually learning to deal with socio-emotional skills and be in a happier space.

The pandemic took a toll on the lives and livelihoods of migrant workers, says Sonali Khan, who helms the Delhi-based Sesame Workshop India (SWI). “As parents, many of them unknowingly neglected the emotional well-being of their children.”

A timely intervention last year to train the caregivers in each family is now helping them rework their priorities, encourage a shift in attitude towards family and bring smiles on the little faces.

While working with marginalized communities, the SWI volunteers saw how the migrant workers were grappling with the impact of the pandemic and in the process losing sight of the emotional needs of their children. The rising emotional deficits were not a priority for them as they drifted across cities, lived in perilous conditions in temporary tenements unsure of the next meal. For the migrant workers, it was first about securing their jobs to ensure basic amenities for the family.

Over-burdened by anxiety and daily toil, they failed to see the emotional scars and loneliness of their children affected by disruption in education among other things. Misconceptions about balanced food and the right age for learning further accentuated gender-based stereotyping during the difficult time.

Joyful learning spaces

Combined teams of educators, creators, researchers and facilitators fanned out to convince the migrant workers to convert their homes into joyful learning spaces. Guided by research and evaluation of community profile and aspirations, the team drew up an all-round curriculum based on time-tested, play-based pedagogy for different age groups. Songs, dances, arts and crafts were incorporated into learning math, science and languages.

Sonal says, often the methods clashed with parenting strategies but soon the fun element of the exercise took over. “To be able to rope in equal participation from both parents and children in the learning process was the key to altering the mindset. Innovative play-based teaching techniques were introduced and fathers were encouraged to sit with their children and play creative games to teach simple concepts.”

The volunteers were also surprised at how parents insisted that their children learn to hide their feelings. They encouraged their girls to suppress anger and admonished boys for crying. “Our effort to normalise crying for boys led to an improvement in the perception of parents who now agree it is natural for boys to cry when under duress and girls need not suppress their emotional expression.”

It is a win-win situation and the children are a happier and confident lot. Within a year of intervention, there is 27.2% increase in children reporting the joy of having their fathers as their play partners and 20.32% of the parents, who were earlier ignorant, now realising the significance of being aware of how to boost the emotional strength of their children.

It is a work in progress and SWI now aims at reaching one million children, who are most vulnerable in the next three years. “The fight is not just about food and jobs; it is about building stronger, kinder and smarter children whom life pushes to the brink.”