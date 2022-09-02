The ground beneath his feet

Youth influencer Ablu Rajesh Kumar uses his prosthetic legs to re-interpret every act in life and on Independence Day, he set a world record

On August 15 when Ablu Rajesh Kumar cycled for a kilometre in his hometown of Amritsar, holding the tricolour aloft, he was a picture of courage and determination, attracting a team from the International Book of Records and hordes of people who lined up at a school playground to cheer him. It was not without a reason. The 24-year-old on prosthetic legs created a world record taking six laps in three minutes holding the Indian national flag in one hand.

Ablu Rajesh Kumar cycles with prosthetic legs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Deep in my heart,” he says over the phone, “I was driving the wheel of faith.” In fact, he always has, ever since he lost both his legs in an accident 10 years ago. Never have his prosthetic legs come in the way of his dream of dancing, cycling, running or doing yoga. “I was 14 then and could not let one accident ruin my entire life. God gave me a second chance and I have many things on my bucket list, which people say is impossible to achieve, given my condition.”

Ablu is not one to give up. He trains at the gym to keep himself fit and meditates to keep himself calm. “I want to do different things and inspire people to believe in themselves,” says Ablu, who has defied all odds and stunned medical practitioners with his will power and determination to live life fully.

He has had to endure excruciating pain. “Exercising and dancing with prosthetics hurts a lot but I ignore all pain and keep doing what I love,” says Ablu, who has been invited on reality shows including India’s Dancing Superstar and Dance Deewane.

Ablu Rajesh Kumar loves to dance | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

His childhood passion was to become a dancer. In a cruel twist of fate, he came under the wheels of a train. He shares his gut-wrenching story with a smile. “My left eye was blown out, left hand broken, left leg and right ankle were cut. My dismembered body parts were collected in a sack and I was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

He says, one of the doctors was god-sent. He wheeled Ablu inside the operation theatre for an 18-hour surgery to “repair and resuscitate him”.

His right leg was amputated and the doctor suggested he try the Jaipur foot. Ablu, however, did not want to be dependent on crutches and opted for prosthetic legs. After a month’ in hospital and being bedridden for 18 months, the young boy began his arduous journey to recovery.

“My legs would turn blue when I began walking with my prosthetic legs. Not a day passes even now when I am not in pain. I was adamant about learning dance and joined a dance school without telling the teacher about my condition. She was shocked to discover it after a week and offered to teach me for free.”

The journey between 2011 and now was fraught with challenges, grief and difficulties for Ablu but his stubborn mind and heart helped him achieve his goals. “I want to be known for my dancing skills,” he says and talks of drawing inspiration from Bharatanatyam dancer and actor, Sudha Chandran.

Having performed in multiple stage shows and events, Ablu runs a dance academy in Amritsar where he teaches dance to children of under-privileged families free of cost.

Ablu Rajesh Kumar with his family after creating world record in prosthetic cycling for the longest distance | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stardom reached him when he turned into a content creator for a short-video app. As his popularity and followership increased, Ablu gained visibility as a judge, model and motivation speaker.

“I was the most handsome boy in school and dreamt of becoming an actor.” He was offered a role in Pavitra Rishta (as Sushant Singh Rajput’s son). His parents, who knew nothing about the film industry, declined to send him to Mumbai.

“I now travel so often to Delhi and Mumbai for events and performances, that I feel through my accident, the universe is telling me to never turn down an opportunity and keep moving ahead.”

Ablu now dreams of scaling Mt. Everest. He has begun to up his stamina with a strict daily schedule of yoga, walking and dancing. “By this time next year, I should have climbed up the mountain that protects us all. My mission is my tapasya.”