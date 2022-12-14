Narratives that matter  

December 14, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

For the first time, Chennai will see a four-day event dedicated to raise awareness about refugees in India and across the world. Rethinking Refugees is a nonprofit organisation that rehabilitates refugees and works to raise awareness. The organisation has teamed with The Azadi Project to curate Rethinking Refugees — Azadi to co-exist.

The events, which will be spread across different venues, include an art and photo exhibition by both refugee children and award-winning international photographers. There will be a screening of films outlining the refugee crisis in Ukraine and West Asia, panel discussions by global experts on the contemporary plight of refugees, and two charity concerts featuring local musicians, which will be live-streamed to encourage greater viewership across latitudes.

Chennai-based musician Arivu; actor Swara Bhasker; activists Kavita Krishnan, Tenzin Tsundue, Maung Zarni and Ali Johar; journalists Pari Saika and Radhakrishnan; human rights lawyer Ujjaini Chatterjee, amongst many others will be present. Musicians and bands from Chennai like Subject to Change, 7even, The Coconut Milk Project, Alvin Presley, Ranjani, and Sadhanaa — will be performing at the two charity concerts. A charity theatre performance by the city’s artists, and a photo exhibition by Sujata Setia and David Weston will also be held.

Proceeds from the charity events will go towards conducting educational programmes on child marriage, gender-based violence, and STD awareness for refugees and other marginalised communities in India. Proceeds will also go towards providing mental health and psychosocial support to refugees.

Sindhuja Sankaran, founder, Rethinking Refugees says, “The panel discussion will address topics like the crisis of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Rohingya refugees in India, intersectionality, islamophobia, legal status, and mental health of refugees. Three Rohingya refugees living in Chennai will be invited to the photo exhibition. The theatre performance will feature real refugee narratives, turning them into monologues and local Chennai artists will be performing them“, she adds.

Timeline December 15 — Photo exhibition of Rohingya refugees - @11.00am Amethyst December 16 — Charity concert - @8.00pm, Black Orchid December 17 — Charity concert - @7.00pm, Alliance Francaise December 18 — Theatre show- @7.30pm, Alliance Francaise

