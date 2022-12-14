Narratives that matter  

December 14, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

In a first, Chennai hosts an event to raise awareness about refugees in India, through art, conversations and music

Shreya Banerjee

7even, the band. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the first time, Chennai will see a four-day event dedicated to raise awareness about refugees in India and across the world. Rethinking Refugees is a nonprofit organisation that rehabilitates refugees and works to raise awareness. The organisation has teamed with The Azadi Project to curate Rethinking Refugees — Azadi to co-exist.

The Coconut Milk Project | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The events, which will be spread across different venues, include an art and photo exhibition by both refugee children and award-winning international photographers. There will be a screening of films outlining the refugee crisis in Ukraine and West Asia, panel discussions by global experts on the contemporary plight of refugees, and two charity concerts featuring local musicians, which will be live-streamed to encourage greater viewership across latitudes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based musician Arivu; actor Swara Bhasker; activists Kavita Krishnan, Tenzin Tsundue, Maung Zarni and Ali Johar; journalists Pari Saika and Radhakrishnan; human rights lawyer Ujjaini Chatterjee, amongst many others will be present. Musicians and bands from Chennai like Subject to Change, 7even, The Coconut Milk Project, Alvin Presley, Ranjani, and Sadhanaa — will be performing at the two charity concerts. A charity theatre performance by the city’s artists, and a photo exhibition by Sujata Setia and David Weston will also be held.  

Proceeds from the charity events will go towards conducting educational programmes on child marriage, gender-based violence, and STD awareness for refugees and other marginalised communities in India. Proceeds will also go towards providing mental health and psychosocial support to refugees.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sindhuja Sankaran, founder, Rethinking Refugees says, “The panel discussion will address topics like the crisis of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Rohingya refugees in India, intersectionality, islamophobia, legal status, and mental health of refugees. Three Rohingya refugees living in Chennai will be invited to the photo exhibition. The theatre performance will feature real refugee narratives, turning them into monologues and local Chennai artists will be performing them“, she adds.  

Timeline
December 15 — Photo exhibition of Rohingya refugees - @11.00am Amethyst   December 16 — Charity concert - @8.00pm, Black Orchid
December 17 — Charity concert - @7.00pm, Alliance Francaise   December 18 — Theatre show- @7.30pm, Alliance Francaise 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US