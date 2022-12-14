  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Narratives that matter  

In a first, Chennai hosts an event to raise awareness about refugees in India, through art, conversations and music

December 14, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Shreya Banerjee
7even, the band.

7even, the band. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the first time, Chennai will see a four-day event dedicated to raise awareness about refugees in India and across the world. Rethinking Refugees is a nonprofit organisation that rehabilitates refugees and works to raise awareness. The organisation has teamed with The Azadi Project to curate Rethinking Refugees — Azadi to co-exist.

The Coconut Milk Project

The Coconut Milk Project | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The events, which will be spread across different venues, include an art and photo exhibition by both refugee children and award-winning international photographers. There will be a screening of films outlining the refugee crisis in Ukraine and West Asia, panel discussions by global experts on the contemporary plight of refugees, and two charity concerts featuring local musicians, which will be live-streamed to encourage greater viewership across latitudes.

Chennai-based musician Arivu; actor Swara Bhasker; activists Kavita Krishnan, Tenzin Tsundue, Maung Zarni and Ali Johar; journalists Pari Saika and Radhakrishnan; human rights lawyer Ujjaini Chatterjee, amongst many others will be present. Musicians and bands from Chennai like Subject to Change, 7even, The Coconut Milk Project, Alvin Presley, Ranjani, and Sadhanaa — will be performing at the two charity concerts. A charity theatre performance by the city’s artists, and a photo exhibition by Sujata Setia and David Weston will also be held.  

Proceeds from the charity events will go towards conducting educational programmes on child marriage, gender-based violence, and STD awareness for refugees and other marginalised communities in India. Proceeds will also go towards providing mental health and psychosocial support to refugees.  

Sindhuja Sankaran, founder, Rethinking Refugees says, “The panel discussion will address topics like the crisis of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Rohingya refugees in India, intersectionality, islamophobia, legal status, and mental health of refugees. Three Rohingya refugees living in Chennai will be invited to the photo exhibition. The theatre performance will feature real refugee narratives, turning them into monologues and local Chennai artists will be performing them“, she adds.  

Timeline
December 15 — Photo exhibition of Rohingya refugees - @11.00am Amethyst   December 16 — Charity concert - @8.00pm, Black Orchid
December 17 — Charity concert - @7.00pm, Alliance Francaise   December 18 — Theatre show- @7.30pm, Alliance Francaise 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.