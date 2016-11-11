Of memories, laptops, guitar and besties

ABHIJITH MOHAN

Medical student, 20

What is your most prized possession?

Loving parents and supportive friends.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

To be youthful and energetic even when I am old.

Your biggest fear?

Losing my best memories.

What does happiness mean to you?

Happiness is taking up seemingly impossible tasks and making some progress in it.

If you could, what would you undo?

The society could be less judgemental about other people and focus more on their personal lives.

ADVAITH NAIR

Journalism student, 22

What is your most prized possession?

My laptop. Can’t live without it.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

I would wish for freedom as a global citizen.

Your biggest fear?

That we won’t be able to see and experience the world that our fathers and grandfathers did.

What does happiness mean to you?

Happiness is the small light at the end of a very dark and dinghy tunnel, difficult to reach there but totally worth it.

If you could, what would you undo?

I believe in the paradox effect of time. If I undo something, it would set off a chain reaction. So, I’d no rather not undo anything. Be positive and move on.

JASON MATTHEW

Student, 22

What is your most prized possession?

The guitar I bought saving up most of my pocket money.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

Nobody should hate me.

Your biggest fear?

That I lose interest in any of my passions in life.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being appreciated for something you've put lot of effort into.

If you could, what would you undo?

I should have used my free time in my childhood more meaningfully.

ANEESH DOMINIC

House surgeon, 24

What is your most prized possession?

My bike.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

PG admission for my favourite speciality.

Your biggest fear?

Thoughts about my career and the future.

What does happiness mean to you?

Hanging out with besties!

If you could, what would you undo?

Studied better for my medical entrance.