Of ageing, Koliyar, moms and astronauts

KEITH ASHLEY PERCY

BBA student, 20

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Wish I could travel all over the world and never stop travelling.

Your biggest fear?

Ageing without enjoying.

What does happiness mean to you?

To be at the peak in whatever I do.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing, no regrets.

SOORAJ S. NAMBIAR

Software engineer, 29

What is your most prized possession?

My family, my home and my friends, in that order.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

I have always dreamed of living in a land without borders.

Your biggest fear?

Fear of failure, since I have always felt as if I am a goat stuck in a wolf pack and fighting is my only chance.

What does happiness mean to you?

I have been the happiest when I used to live at my uncle’s ranch in Koliyar, in the Nilgiris.

If you could what would you undo?

People’s attitude towards weakness. The world finds in itself the audacity to exploit one’s weakness rather than strengthen an individual.

LAWRENCE ROCKY

Dance instructor, 28

What is your most prized possession?

My mother.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To be healthy forever.

Your biggest fear?

Fear itself.

What does happiness mean to you?

Making others happy.

If you could what would you undo?

All my mistakes.

LAKSHMI RAJAGOPAL

Doctor, 28

What is your most prized possession?

My books.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To be happy always.

Your biggest fear?

Losing someone I love.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being able to sleep peacefully.

If you could what would you undo?

I should have been an astronaut!