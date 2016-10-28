Cityzen Society

Of ageing, Koliyar, moms and astronauts

Keith Ashley Percy

Keith Ashley Percy  

KEITH ASHLEY PERCY

BBA student, 20

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Wish I could travel all over the world and never stop travelling.

Your biggest fear?

Ageing without enjoying.

What does happiness mean to you?

To be at the peak in whatever I do.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing, no regrets.

SOORAJ S. NAMBIAR

Software engineer, 29

What is your most prized possession?

My family, my home and my friends, in that order.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

I have always dreamed of living in a land without borders.

Your biggest fear?

Fear of failure, since I have always felt as if I am a goat stuck in a wolf pack and fighting is my only chance.

What does happiness mean to you?

I have been the happiest when I used to live at my uncle’s ranch in Koliyar, in the Nilgiris.

If you could what would you undo?

People’s attitude towards weakness. The world finds in itself the audacity to exploit one’s weakness rather than strengthen an individual.

LAWRENCE ROCKY

Dance instructor, 28

What is your most prized possession?

My mother.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To be healthy forever.

Your biggest fear?

Fear itself.

What does happiness mean to you?

Making others happy.

If you could what would you undo?

All my mistakes.

LAKSHMI RAJAGOPAL

Doctor, 28

What is your most prized possession?

My books.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To be happy always.

Your biggest fear?

Losing someone I love.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being able to sleep peacefully.

If you could what would you undo?

I should have been an astronaut!

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:26:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/features/metroplus/society/Of-ageing-Koliyar-moms-and-astronauts/article16084432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY