I am... Kannadas M.

Occupation: Makes picture frames

Do you want to get a painting framed? Or is it a photograph? I have a selection of frames a.k.a. mouldings, in different designs and finishings, from which you can choose one that matches with the décor of your home/ office or wherever you want to hang the frane. I only have PVC and plywood frames, both of which have the glossy finish of wood.

If it’s a painting, I suggest that you go for a no-frills design that will enhance the art work and not draw eyes away from it. If it’s a colour photograph, then I would suggest you go for a frame that’s got a bit of faux gold/silver gilding to it. Many of my customers choose this option, particularly when they want to frame a bright and colourful representative picture of a deity. They say it adds to the ‘regal’ look of the picture. Once you choose the frame, I can get the framed painting/photo to you within a day; actually, only a couple of hours if it’s a small or medium sized one. Earlier we used to saw wood into the desired length and shape. They were known as Nagpur wood frames. Now, everything is automated. I can make a frame for any size photo/painting you want. The cost of the frame depends on the rate by inch.

My speciality, however, is in mirror etching. It involves carefully scrapping away the mercury coating of mirrors and then etching the required design on it. For instance, if you want to hang a mirror in a bathroom, I can customise it to reflect the colour and design of the floor or wall tiles. Look at this mirror, etched with a purple rose in the corner. I have kept it here for display purposes. Mirror etching requires a steady hand and a fair bit of artistic sense too.

I’m 52 years old and have been working in this field for the past 35 years. So, it all comes easy to me. I started working after class eight. As I was not very good in studies, my uncle arranged for me to apprentice with a master framer. Then, I moved to West Asia. I lived there for 18 years and worked in a glass tempering factory. I rose to the level of a supervisor. Both my children grew up there. My daughter, Varsha, is a management graduate and is married. My son, Siddharth, a degree student, aspires to be in the military. We are now settled in Pravachambalam.

I set up this shop, SLK Art Gallery and Juice Centre, just off Aryashala junction, only a couple of months ago. My brother, Chandran, runs the juice centre, while I take care of the rest. I have always had a steady stream of customers and hope it continues...

(A weekly column on men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is)