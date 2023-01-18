’Madras car’ wins a judges’ award at 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance

January 18, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Ranjit Pratap is on the phone, but one can imagine a gleam in his eye. He is gushing over his family’s collective memory about how Hudson cars took his grandfather’s automobile dealership business in Madras and Cocanada a notch higher in the late-1940s to early-1950s.

This reminiscence glints in the glistening frame of an award-winning 1949 Hudson Commodore (which had been owned by Ranjit’s grandfather MR Rajagopal Naidu). The car won a judges’ special award in the post-World War II American automobiles category at the latest edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance, which took place in a setting where stone matched metal for vintage value. The judging unfolded at the lawns of Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadadora.

Now, why the Hudsons of the late 1940s were best-sellers at Rayala Corporation (earlier Rajagopal Motor Works, founded by MR Rajagopal Naidu) fits in perfectly as a parenthetical reference in a larger script. Following the privations and austerities of World War II, the human spirit expanded to new aspirations, and on both sides of the Atlantic, automobiles kept pace with these expansive aspirations. The buyer demanded luxury and automobile design began to mirror it. Boxy designs were replaced with elongated frames and streamlined bodies. The Hudson Commodore was representative of this trend that had visibility in India as well.

Located on Convent Road in Entally, Calcutta (and later also from an additional office in Bombay), Peninsular Motor Corporation was bringing Hudsons into India, and selling them through a wide distribution network sustained by dealers.

An advertisement released by Peninsular Motor Corporation on January 4, 1948 in The Hindu dwells on the ubiquity of Hudson cars in India. Any sales pitch tends to lard it on thick, but this one was not without its grain of truth.

According to its statement of purpose, Peninsular Motor Corporation had been “formed for the importation, assembly, progressive manufacture and distribution of Hudson cars in India.” However, protectionism descending upon the Indian automobile industry in the 1950s, such expansion plans by many auto majors hardly got off the ground. For the next few decades, the fray would be sparsely occupied, with Hindustan Motors Limited, Premier Automobiles Limited and Union Motors (later named Standard Motor Products of India) ruling the roost.

In the case of Hudson though, the main lifeline — its manufacturing operations from Detroit — was itself cut off in 1954. Ranjit notes his grandfather had ensured a huge stockpile of Hudson spare parts, and that made them much sought after among owners of Hudsons till the stocks ran out in the late 1950s.

The shift in the Indian automobile industry would probably have come as a surprise to Rajagopal, as he seemed to be betting high on the Hudsons. A report in The Hindu (dated December 7, 1948) about Rayala Corporation moving to a new address, one on Mount Road, identifies the company as a dealer of Hudson cars and International Trucks. Not long ago, their stock had been more eclectic, being punctuated with automobile brands from various climes.

Ranjit notes his family continued to cherish Hudson long after it had become a memory, for the good fortune it brought when it lasted. The memory had a tangible element to it with his grandfather retaining a 1949 Hudson Commodore. The car would however leave the family, disappearing without a trace, and it would take Ranjit to track it down to a mechanic shed in Pune, with the help of agents, in 2017-18. The restoration work was reportedly demanding, and Ranjit wished the family had squirrelled away some of the Hudson spares from the 1950s.

All is well that ends well, and as it turned out, this demanding restoration effort ended on the podium (for the judges’ special award) at the scenic palace at Vadadora.