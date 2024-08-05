How to pamper the body and mind in Karkidakam month

Karkidakam, the darkest month marked by heavy rains in the Malayalam calendar that falls between July and August, brings about a complete shift in culinary practices. Oushada kanji or marunnu kanji, a traditional dish believed to boost immunity during the rainy season, becomes popular during the month, and it happens to be a preferred month to indulge in soothing ayurvedic massages to rejuvenate body and mind. “Because of the change in weather, immunity is low and it’s a good time to go for detox of body with abhayangam, full body massage with medicated oils,” says P Durga, ayurvedic doctor.

While Abhyangam or full body massage is holistic, there is also Shirodhara, where a combination of ksheerabala oil is poured onto the forehead and then massaged to keep the stress away and have a calming effect on the eyes, says Dinesh. B, franchise partner of Naturals Ayur

After a quick consultation, I am ushered in to the massage room where S Maya takes over. She applies the warm naalpamaradi thailam (medicated oil) on my head. What follows is a 15 minute head-neck-shoulder massage that leaves me totally relaxed. And it gets even better with the 45-minute body massage where she applies pressure rhythmically as she massages with the oil. It gives an instant relief from aches and pains. The other added perks are an improved blood circulation, sound sleep, a flexible body and a recharged mind. Several youngsters appear to have signed up for Karkidaka chikilsa, inspired by family or friends, who follow the tradition.

“A majority of people who sign up are actually between 24 and 40. They are consciousness about health, and try to take time off to detoxify because of the pressures of modern, largely sedentary, lifestyles. These youngsters aim at preventing lifestyle illnesses such as back aches by taking precautionary steps. Thanks to the weather, this is, perhaps, the best time of the year to do it,” adds Dinesh.

You can choose from seven-day, nine-day and 21-day detox packages that cover abhayangam, shirodhara, pizhichil, njavarakizhi and more. Naturals Ayur is located at No.34 Perks Arch Road (near GV Residency). For details, call 967760877/ 04224366222.

