Go with the Flow: A sensory exhibition of Bengaluru’s waterbodies

January 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

The city of thousand lakes is all set to reconnect with its waterbodies with a sensory exhibition by the Bangalore Creative Circus. Through various media, the exhibition aims to explore the historical, geographical, socio-political and ecological realities of the water bodies of Bengaluru.

On display from January 14 to 22, the exhibition is a walking tour that engages the sensory faculties and creates an immersive experience where the audience can appreciate and reconnect with water — an essential element of life on Earth.

The exhibition, hosted at Bangalore Creative Circus, ranges from audio elements such as music to interactive installations that attempts to form a deeper bond with water. The walk ends with a striking mural on a 35-metre long wall that explores the relationship of water with different communities of society.

Co-curator of the exhibition Siddharth Lakshman says, “This exhibition is also an appreciation for an element that is such an important part of life. As city folks we tend to take the resource for granted. The interaction with water tends to become transactional and utilitarian. Our aim is to change that perception and show the natural resource as a living entity.”

Bringing together the different facets of water, the exhibition is part of a project that is supported by a grant from IMPACT, a strategic consulting firm and the Maurice J, Fay B. Karpf and Ari Hahn Peace Award.

Chandra Harsha, co-curator and winner of the grant said, “The lakes were always a topic of conversation while growing up with reports of them being flooded with sewage or catching fire. The image of a great waterbody on fire is always striking and was etched into my memory. I wanted to use this space to spark conversation about it.

The exhibition features the works of four local artists with Madhuri Umashankar co-curating the event, Girija Hariharan painting the mural, Namita Kulkarni doing the painting installations and Marissa D Miranda creating the interactive pieces.

The launch event will be held on January 15 from 4 pm to 7.30 pm featuring poetry reading, short films, and dance performance.

Visitors are advised to bring their own headphones.