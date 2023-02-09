ADVERTISEMENT

Armed with climate conscious products, The Leather Fashion Show 2023 returns to Chennai.

February 09, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

The Leather Fashion Show 2023 saw head turning animal print duffle bags, firefighting gear brandished in blue, kids wear in breezy pastels and large contingents of international buyers

Shreya Banerjee

Women’s leather boots. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

The Leather Fashion Show 2023 is back in Chennai after a two year pandemic break. Fourteen brands — national and international — showcased their Spring Summer collections that comprised leather jackets, shoes, bags, and even fire fighting gears. The colour palette had breezy pastels as well as furious shades of green and yellow.

Hosted by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers & Exporters Association (IFLMEA) , this edition held at ITC Grand Chola had on display a wide collection of eco-friendly articles produced sustainably in Leather Working Group (LWG) accredited tanneries. For example, Netherlands-based, Solidaridad displayed bags made out of industrial leather waste. Eco collagen sheets were used to mould raw materials into fashion products.  Each product displayed by the brand had been created out of recycled products.

International buyers who attended the event comprise brands like Clarks, Marks & Spencer, Kickers and Hotters from the United Kingdom, Gabor, Ara Schuh, Legero, Hoegl, Geox, Groupe Royer from across Europe, and Wolverine and Hush Puppies from the US. 

Leather jackets and a-line leather pants. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

r

A chic, shimmery crimson coloured leather skirt | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

 

An animal print duffle bag and shoes | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

Men’s bike gear. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

