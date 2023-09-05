An ongoing trunk show in Coimbatore showcases luxury fashion brands

September 05, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Raghavendra Rathore’s Autumn Winter 2023 Collection including Jodhpur’s iconic bandhgala jacket is showcased at an ongoing trunk show that also features a range of women’s wear from designers like Mrunalini Rao, Geethika Kanumalli and Siddhartha Bansal. The show also displays luxury watch brands such as Franck Muller, Breguet and Helvetica, polki jewellery, and men’s accessories including baggages from Brics.

Dr Adityan Guhan, director of AGs Healthcare and Sangeetha Peter, jewellery curator have jointly brought the show to the city. “It’s an attempt to showcase luxury clothing and accessories brands to establish a customer base and later start a permanent outlet with these brands,” says Adityan adding that people from here often travel to metros to shop for designer brands for occasions like weddings. “We decided to do trunk show featuring top brands and designers to study the market, their spending pattern etc,” he adds.

Sangeetha who curates customised polki, diamond and gold jewellery for families here says the show gives a peek into the latest in jewellery and designer wear. You can choose from Hyderabad-based designer Mrunalini Rao’s premium sarees, lehengas, kaftans, jackets, anarkalis, capes, and kurtas. Rathore’s collection reinterprets the bandhgala, honouring its historical roots while aligning with modern fashion and is an eloquent tribute to the weaving traditions.

“Bansal’s quirky designs in fuchsia colours works well for cocktail dinners while Geethika’s Indo-Western collection features party wear as well as everyday wear,” says Sangeetha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams of the various design houses are here to help customise the look for every customer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.