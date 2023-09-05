ADVERTISEMENT

An ongoing trunk show in Coimbatore showcases luxury fashion brands

September 05, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Leading design houses from across the country showcase their collections at an ongoing trunk show

K Jeshi
K Jeshi

Luxury fashion brands displayed at the trunk show | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Raghavendra Rathore’s Autumn Winter 2023 Collection including Jodhpur’s iconic bandhgala jacket is showcased at an ongoing trunk show that also features a range of women’s wear from designers like Mrunalini Rao, Geethika Kanumalli and Siddhartha Bansal. The show also displays luxury watch brands such as Franck Muller, Breguet and Helvetica, polki jewellery, and men’s accessories including baggages from Brics.

ALSO READ
Raghavendra Rathore’s quiet RTW brand

Dr Adityan Guhan, director of AGs Healthcare and Sangeetha Peter, jewellery curator have jointly brought the show to the city. “It’s an attempt to showcase luxury clothing and accessories brands to establish a customer base and later start a permanent outlet with these brands,” says Adityan adding that people from here often travel to metros to shop for designer brands for occasions like weddings. “We decided to do trunk show featuring top brands and designers to study the market, their spending pattern etc,” he adds.

Jewellery curator Sangeetha Peter and Dr Adityan Guhan, Director of Coimbatore-based AGs Healthcare, curators of the show | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Sangeetha who curates customised polki, diamond and gold jewellery for families here says the show gives a peek into the latest in jewellery and designer wear. You can choose from Hyderabad-based designer Mrunalini Rao’s premium sarees, lehengas, kaftans, jackets, anarkalis, capes, and kurtas. Rathore’s collection reinterprets the bandhgala, honouring its historical roots while aligning with modern fashion and is an eloquent tribute to the weaving traditions.

“Bansal’s quirky designs in fuchsia colours works well for cocktail dinners while Geethika’s Indo-Western collection features party wear as well as everyday wear,” says Sangeetha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams of the various design houses are here to help customise the look for every customer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US