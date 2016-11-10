Wheels of change

It is not about sponsorship nor about money. It is just about caring enough to round up unused cycles lying about in apartment blocks, schools, colleges and homes, refurbishing them and then distributing them to children who otherwise could never dream of owning one. When the Corporation Commissioner of Coimbatore dedicated the track around Ukkadam Lake to walkers and cyclists to use between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Programming Director of Radio City, Prabu K., had this idea.

He asks,“Why can’t kids from underprivileged homes living around these areas also use the recreational space for cycling? They are children of parents who can’t afford to buy them new cycles, but if we gather all the unused cycles languishing unused and rusty in hundreds of homes and repair them, they could be used again. In any case these cycles end up as scrap. It makes so much sense to recycle them”

So Babu and his team at Radio City did just that. They sat down, mapped out areas where the economically deprived lived and launched the plan. “While we would love this to be a pan India movement, we want to sustain it in Coimbatore for at least six months before we take it further” he says. They survey an area to find out how many children live there, and in the weekends undertake the happy task of giving away the cycles. “Sometimes we fall short. And we go back the following week,” says Prabu.

Prabu broadcast the idea on Radio City. “It is simple. Those who have a cycle, just need to photograph it and whatsapp it to us with their complete address. We will go and pick it up.”

Radio City has tied up with a truck taxi operator and Cycle Zone near Hope College. “The truck taxi picks up the cycles and takes them to Cycle Zone where they are serviced and then brings it to the earmarked areas for distribution. The transportation and the servicing are absolutely free.”

The response has been promising. They collect nearly 20 cycles every week. Prabu admits there are a few hiccups and sometimes a delay in responding to the whatsapps promptly. “A lady from Vadavalli called us and told us her son rallied his friends around and collected many cycles. She whatsapped the details to us but we took some time to respond. She said that dampened the enthusiasm somewhat.” Babu agrees with her. But says how it sometimes takes nearly 10 hours to pick up just five cycles. Either the people are not at home or the pick up points are scattered around the city. He says the best thing would be if enough number of cycles were collected at a point, so that they could be picked up in one trip.

“This streamlines the process, makes it more efficient and logistically easier for us. We are learning as we go along.” Prabu says in several apartments and localities women and children have taken the initiative to collect cycles. The children have convinced their friends and classmates to donate their unused cycles and persuade others to do the same.”

When he visited some of the economically deprived areas in the city as a volunteer for Swachch Bharat, Prabu saw how the children of migrant labourers and other daily wage earners lived. “Some of them walk considerable distances to collect water and carry it home. A cycle would help so much, they say. It also helps them get to their play spaces.” Karumbukadai, Eri Medu, Rangapuram and Variety Hall Road are some of the places where the cycles have been distributed to children.

Prabu hopes colleges and schools will get into the act too. Radio City can arrange for them to distribute the cycles themselves if they so desired, he says.

He reiterates that this mission is not about garnering publicity. It is just a simple service where unused cycles are being redirected to those who really can make good use of them. He says many corporates have approached them but they are reluctant to accept money, sponsorship, etc. as then it becomes all about the benefactors. “We want to keep it simple and straightforward. It is heartening that just by word of mouth and through Radio City common people are rallying around to help us mobilise this movement. I just have one appeal to make: There may be some delay in picking up your cycles. But we are working very hard to iron out the kinks. Please be patient. We will come and collect it. We surely will.”

If you want to know more call 0422- 6639911 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Or, Whatsapp 7200911911