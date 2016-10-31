The height of intensity

After having fun at the turnstiles for some time, Ajay Devgn is now returning to his core strength – action and intensity. He showed signs of it in Drishyam and with Shivaay, where he is the actor, director and producer, he seems eager to satiate his fans and critics, who want to see his Zakhm side more often. “I would like to describe Shivaay as an intense character in an emotional film. Action is part of the storytelling. When the character is in midst of an action sequence, you will find pain on his face. It is not about showing some style or having fun.”

The film’s theme, trailer and title track indicate a strong connection with the god of destruction. “I am a Shiva bhakt. Right from childhood, I had a connection with Shiva. Whatever few rituals that I follow, are all in the name of Him. Whenever I am in pain or misery, I think of Him.” Having said that Ajay underlines he believes in all faiths. “I go to dargahs and gurudwaras as well. I don’t regularly sit for a puja. It is only when I am travelling or having a break that I say my prayer to the power that is running this world.”

Ajay says there is no conscious attempt to bring religion back into mainstream cinema. “Even if you are not a believer, the sound (of the title track) will give you energy. It has been so modernised that it is playing in clubs as well.” For Ajay, it is essentially a fight between good and evil. “Now it is upto you how you see the good. The character, who is a mountaineer, feels the connection with Shiva and that’s why you find it in the imagery,” he points at the poster where Ajay is dangling down a snow-capped hill cut in the shape of a meditating Shiva. “You have to believe in some force and that could be within you.”

The film, he says, is not talking about the goodness of Shiva. “We are talking about the imperfections. Unlike most other gods, he has flaws that we associate with humans.” We often talk about how human a god can be but Ajay suggests its opposite can be true as well. “How godly a man can be, if he starts believing in himself.” That is the whole idea of faith. “When we say har har Mahadev we mean don’t wait for the god. If you believe in yourself, any man can be Mahadev.”

The film’s action choreography, designed by Ajay himself, is being talked about. “The reaction that we have got is amazing. I have got calls where senior technicians have shown curiosity about how some of the shots have been taken. It is an example of Make in India. I wanted to show that we can do it as well.”

Again, he asserts, that he wanted action sequences but at the same time worked towards creating an emotion that this guy is not enjoying fighting. “It is a simple story of father-daughter relationship but the way it is presented is new. Having grown up with an identity of an action hero, I had to raise the bar.” The complication, he says, came from climate conditions. “We had to shoot in minus 30 degrees. The scenes demanded real, thick snow and for that we had to shoot in winters. I had the passion for the subject but I was not sure whether my crew would withstand it for three months. In this industry you can’t create anything on your own. In the beginning there was a reaction from some quarters that this kind of vision can’t be achieved in India but once the results started showing everybody came around.”

A Diwali release is not something new for Ajay. “There is no competition. It is the creation of a section of media. The better film will succeed.” The actor says sometimes a section of the media distorts news to suit its version of events. “You say something and something else is conveyed. At a time when people should react to trailers, they are reacting to controversies. It doesn’t help the filmmaker. I didn’t work for two years with the aim that I will have a controversy at the time of the release.”

One reminds him about his comments about not working with Pakistani actors. “I maintain that I love Pakistani actors and would love to work with them. Nusrat (Fateh Ali Khan) Sahib composed music for one of my best films in terms of music. It ( Kachche Dhaage) was his last film album. I feel sad but we should not work together in these times. Because today they have to stand with their country. And there is nothing wrong in it. They have banned our films. We also have to stand with our government till this problem is not solved. I hope this will resolve soon.” Also, he adds those films with Pakistanis which were shot before the escalation in situation should be released without hindrance. “So where is the controversy,” he asks with a smile.

There is a perception that he is close to the current dispensation ideologically and perhaps this reflects in the imagery of Shivaay. “What can I ask from them and how will they help me? I can assure you that it is not backed by any party,” says Ajay.

As for his solar business in Gujarat, Ajay says, it was through due process. “Tenders of 100 people were passed and I was just one of them, and it was passed according to the same terms and conditions as laid out for others.”

On his closeness to Narendra Modi, Ajay reminds that the Google hangout that he hosted was before he became the Prime Minister. “I found him a genuine person. I felt what he was saying made sense. I hope he delivers on his promises. As for talking about the nation, it has nothing to do with the government in power. You don’t stop or start talking about your country with the change of the party in power.”

Coming back to Shivaay, Ajay says direction comes easy to him. “I have been an assistant director and used to design action sequences for my father. In fact, when I started acting, I found it more difficult. Like my acting, I keep my direction natural and uncomplicated. I listen to people but the final decision is always mine,” he chuckles.

With the intensity back in action, it seems he will continue to let his eyes talk a lot more. “They are god’s gift. And I am not taking the critics’ advice too seriously. I am doing the next Golmaal film,” reveals Ajay. So, over to a crackling Diwali? “My kids don’t like crackers and we are too old for them.” Really!