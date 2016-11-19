Straight from the sweet spot

Cricket and Mumbai are inseparable. So many tales, so many, abound of the game’s evolution in the country with roots in Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, the city of dreams, and the city of maidans.

In Mumbai, there is a battle for space, no one concedes an inch. But cricket creates space for itself. In chawls of yesteryear, in streets and by-lanes. And, of course, the maidans, the Azad Maidan, Cross Maidan, Oval Maidan, or any open area. Some of India’s greatest cricketers honed their skills on these vast expanses, which are priceless luxuries in a city that just does not rest.

Aravind Adiga, the Man Booker Prize-winning author of “The White Tiger”, weaves a cricket tale, “Selection Day”, that lives the spirit of the game in Mumbai brilliantly. A cricket novel is quite uncommon in India. The first that I read and am sure is the first cricket novel in India was “The Men Within” by Harimohan Paruvu, a riveting offering from a cricketer’s pen. Hari was a fast bowler for Hyderabad and is a popular blogger on the game.

Adiga narrates a story that is close to the heart of many itinerant cricket writers like us. There are characters I can relate to. The cricket-mad Narayanrao Sadashivrao Kulkarni, addressed as Tommy Sir; Anand Mehta, son of a rich stockbroker, interested in promoting cricket talent. Radha Krishna Kumar and Manjunath Kumar, their obsessed father Mohan Kumar, a chutney seller, toiling to give cricket the world the best batsman and the second-best batsman in his talented sons.

I loved this conversation between Tommy Sir, a traditionalist no doubt, and Pramod Sawant, one of the head coaches of a school.

‘Pramod, the great George Bernard Shaw said: they haven’t spoken English in America in decades. And I say about Indians: we haven’t played cricket in decades. At least since 1978.’ And then he finishes with ‘In 1978, Sunny Gavaskar lost the ability to leave the ball outside the off-stump, and since then we’ve been playing baseball and calling it cricket.’

A coach talking about a batsman’s skills to ‘leave’ the ball took me back in time. At selection trials, the young batsman would be evaluated by his ability to ‘leave’ the ball. Today, it is his ability to play every ball. Cricket has changed. Coaches have changed too.

Tommy Sir is an important character in “Selection Day”. He brings to my mind the unsung Tarak Sinha in Delhi, a coach with an amazing eye to spot a talent and then hone the talent to wear an India cap. Tommy Sir also brings back memories of Surendra Kulkarni, a character known to every possible cricket lover and promoter of the game in Mumbai when it was called Bombay. Kulkarni, fondly remembered as Mhatara (old man in Marathi), was omnipresent at the Maidans. His job was to survey the games, collect the scores and dash them off to the newspapers in the evening. Selflessly devoted to the game, Mhatara was a cricket promoter loved by every cricketer, from, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi to Sunil Gavaskar. He was the eyes and ears of some state selectors too because of his impeccable reading of the young talent. His pranks were famous.

Once, officials at the Wankhede Stadium were aghast at watching some of the visiting English cricketers walk up to Mhatara one by one and shake his hand warmly. It transpired later that Mhatara had introduced himself as Eknath Solkar’s brother. On another occasion, evicted by the police for having ventured onto the playing field, he returned soon in the garb of an Arab. Every cricket centre would have a Mhatara to relate to.

In Indore, G. R. Pandit, little is known about him to this generation of cricket lovers, is adored for his contribution. He would move around on a bicycle, even at an advanced age, organising cricket camps and tournaments, spotting talent and facilitating their progress through the ranks. “We named the inner road at our stadium after Mr. Pandit,” said former Board secretary Sanjay Jagdale proudly.

I know of another dedicated servant of the game, Vijay Gaundhalkar of Mumbai, a gold medallist in Mathematics. He continues to travel to far corners of the country. Gaundhalkar prefers to watch junior cricket because that is where you get to see some fascinating talent. In Delhi, it is firmly believed that the best persons to throw light on young talent are three veteran scorers – NK Lakhotia, RD Singh and KK Tiwari. They are a treasure of cricket stories.

In “Selection Day”, Adiga immortalises such characters, Tommy Sir in his case, with some compelling prose. His description of batting in Australia and India is so beautiful. “In Australia they bat with their footwork. In India we do it with our wrist.” So well said. VVS Laxman is the best ambassador of this style of batsmanship.

Adiga builds his tale around Mohan Kumar and his sons. Mohan comes from Karnataka in search of cricket nirvana for his sons in Mumbai. So eerily similar to Naushad Khan, who left Uttar Pradesh and came to Mumbai to provide his sons, Sarfaraz and Musheer, the best cricket environment. From slums to residential societies marks the cricket journey of Adiga’s characters.

“Selection Day” is a novel that is bound to appeal to many cricketers and cricket reporters. They all have a cricket story to share and Adiga creates one superb tale. There is just one jarring note in the superbly crafted story by Adiga. Early in the book he writes, ‘Manjunath Kumar showed him how to drive through the covers.’ A common mistake. It is not covers. It is cover. This aberration apart, “Selection Day” is a wonderful read that highlights the lovely game in a lovely style.