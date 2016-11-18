Singing paeans to Padmarajan

Humans of Someone, an upcoming independent English film has been in the news for its out-of-the-box publicity. The film, which tells the story of an individual obsessed with the late filmmaker Padmarajan, was first introduced to the viewers with teaser called a prologue video, ‘dear padmarajan’. Then came out a ‘first look’ video, ‘Sarah & I’, which featured a telephone conversation between the main characters. Now the makers are releasing an original sound track album featuring well-known musicians.

“Normally Indian films don’t go for such an album. Instead, they use songs in the movie. But we have an album with six songs that are not part of the movie. The movie has six characters, so each song is meant to give an idea about each of these characters and pique the viewers’ interest,” says Sumesh Lal, director of the movie.

The brain behind edgy music shows on Malayalam television, Sumesh is making his debut as a filmmaker with the movie, which he says has an unconventional mode of storytelling. The narrative of the film has certain characters from landmark films of Padmarajan who come into the life of the nameless protagonist played by Nitin Nath. These characters eventually become a part of his life.

Two songs from the album have been released on YouTube. The first song, ‘Same sea, same season’ is an instrumental piece composed by Govind Menon. “It is based on the character, a guide, played by Jagathy, in the movie Season. Sudipto Balav (who played the villain in 2 Harihar Nagar) plays the character,” says Sumesh.

The second song, ‘Sound of memory’ sung by Shakthisree Gopalan, has bee scored by debutant Achyuth Jaigopal. It sings about Maya, inspired by Sobhana’s character Gouri/Maya in Innale. Danseuse Methil Devika debuts as an actress with this role.

‘Fresh Lime Blues’, the third track, an instrumental number from Govind Menon, introduces Rishi, once essayed by Asokan in Thoovanathumbikal. Restaurateur Ayaz Salim makes his debut in this segment.

Anju Brahmasmi has sung and composed the fourth song, ‘One Life Stand’, focussing on Elizabeth, Shari’s character’s younger sister in Namukku Paarkkaan Munthirithoppukal. Bangalore-based model Ida Yoana steps in as Elizabeth.

Alice, Suhasini’s character in Koodevide, is introduced in the fifth track, ‘Nowhere home’, composed by Govind Menon. Dhanya Varma essays that memorable character.

The final track, ‘Hopelessly Yours’, is composed by Neha Nair and Yakzan Pereria and sung by Neha. “This is about the two main characters, played by Madonna Sebastian and Nitin,” says Sumesh. Nitin, who has written the story, script and dialogues of the movie, has written the lyrics for all the songs. The movie is expected to release next month.