Rise up and ride on

During the weekends, it is not an uncommon sight to see small groups of cyclists making their way along the roads that criss-cross the rolling hills outside Bengaluru. Cycling as a fitness and lifestyle activity is gaining popularity once again, and those keen to put foot to pedal now reach out to communities that provide the incentive, and resources, for them to get out of bed and hit the road.

This was the idea Manjesh Chandrashekaran had when he founded ICYCLE with his partners in 2011. “It was a case of necessity breeding invention. We wanted to create opportunities for people who have not cycled since childhood to experience the joy of cycling again,” says Manjesh about ICYCLE, which provides people with cycles on rent and organises rides outside the city for them.

“We started off doing two events a month, and cater to the premium cycling segment. Over time, our following has grown and now we often conduct up to 10 events any given month, besides the 700 km endurance ride - The Great Malnad Challenge,” says Manjesh.

ICYCLE has also developed two cycles of their own, which are provided for rent for personal use, corporate events or for the purpose of participating in events conducted by them. “The plan is to get more people back into cycling, and we target the section of people between those who cycle for lack of an alternative and those who cycle competitively, a category we call lifestyle cyclists,” Manjesh says, going on to add that he eventually hopes their efforts make Bengaluru more cycle-friendly. “We need more cyclists on the roads first, which is one of the reasons we conduct the Malnad Challenge, as a competition provides people incentive to try it out. Beyond that, we plan to have our cycles at Metro stations, so people can ride their cycles to the nearest station, and pick up one of ours from the one near their place of work. When there are enough cyclists, infrastructure for cycling will also improve.”