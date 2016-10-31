Photos to tell a story

After having completed the project for which Siddharth Behl has been working for the past two years, the photographer who works with SEEDS, a disaster management NGO is set extend his project work for a different documentation.

After getting the grants from National Foundation of India to work on ‘Ode to children’, a photographic documentation of the street children of India, Siddharth has been able to capture more than what he expected. “My project was all about the lives of the children living on streets with their families. Despite the fact that they are with their parents, these children are compelled to earn money either through begging or selling trivial things on the streets. My focus was on the children migrating along with their families to bigger cities, which can be for different reasons, ranging from natural calamities like flood or drought or socio economic reason like searching for better income opportunities in the cities. For these children it is a forced migration from their original roots as they have no say in the matter and have to follow their family,” recollects Siddharth.

As a photographer he mostly worked on identifying street dwelling children with families and target the kind of work they do and the perspectives they hold in their innocent minds. As part of his documentation his focus area includes, “children performing acrobatics, selling toys and balloons, and even begging at the traffic signals or any other kind of labour they manage to earn their livelihood. Moreover, the project also includes lives of runaway kids who moved away from their families and are sustaining on their own on the streets. Besides economic reasons, such children could also have been the victims of domestic violence who’d have chosen to run away to nearby cities to build their own lives on the streets,” adds Siddharth.

And was it easy to photographs these children and their families? “It took me some time to win their confidence. I approached them as a lay man and spoke to them to understand their lives. It was not very difficult as the children’s parents would be nearby and they open up better. Once they open up, I explained about my work and project and within no time they became friends,” explains Siddharth.

As Siddharth talks to them he realises each of them has their own interesting story to narrate and even more interesting imaginations to share. “That is the reason why I have focussed on chronicling realistic images with strength and hope to extend my work to see how long these families stay put in one spot. For me these are urban gypsies who are shifting constantly until they find a good source of livelihood,” he says.