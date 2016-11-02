Metroplus

Petpals

Help this Labrador find his home

Help this Labrador find his home  

Cuddles is a five-week-old male kitten who is irresistibly cute, affectionate and in good health. To adopt him, call Let's Live Together at 9986413916

***

Frightened young Labrador without collar found on Monday morning near Adarsh Gardens, JP Nagar. Very friendly, clearly used to apartments & family. Contact 99-02-021049. ID papers & proof of ownership required

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:27:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/features/metroplus/Petpals/article16087603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY