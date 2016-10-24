Owning the ring: wrestler Sheamus on his life outside the sport

“Everything comes easily to me. There is no move that’s difficult for me,” says Sheamus. The popular Irish WWE wrestler sounds confident, almost bordering on cocky though, as he claims he doesn’t remember losing a bout. Despite that, there is something adorable behind that gruff 6-feet 4-inch facade that’s accompanied by a booming voice. “The only thing I’m scared of is the sunlight and Bon Jovi’s music,” he laughs. But he does enjoy listening to 80s music, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, AC/DC and a whole lot of rock.

In India to promote WWE, the ginger-haired wrestler is in Mumbai and Jaipur, catching up with fans, showing them his moves and clicking photographs with them. “Don’t try this at home,” he thoughtfully adds, before and after he shows his signature moves that include the Irish Curse Backbreaker and Cloverleaf.

“The sport has quite a lot of followers here. I’ve never been recognised so much,” says Sheamus, who started wrestling in 2005. Every little break or holiday, he would practise his favourite sport. He trained in Dublin and then in the UK.

The sport is challenging, but for Sheamus, it’s the travelling that’s the most hectic part. “All those early-morning flights and late nights can be crazy. I’m probably home for a day or a half in a week. I’ll be excited if someone finds a way to teleport,” adds the 38-year-old. But all that is inconsequential when he interacts with his fans and performs in front of a 100,000 live audience. “That’s the best part about what I do,” he adds.

Other than the wrestling arena, Sheamus has also acted in a few movies. The Escapist, Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows... Have any Bollywood movie makers approached him yet? “Yes, I’ve got a few scripts, but I don’t want to say yes to the first thing that comes my way. I can act well and do my stunts well. Bollywood male stars don’t want me,” he laughs. For someone who has a wicked sense of humour, it’s hard to believe he has a raging temper. “I take all my aggression to the ring. Otherwise, I am a fun guy to be around.”