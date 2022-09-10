Tata confirms the all-electric Tiago hatchback

On the occasion of World EV day, Tata Motors has announced another addition to its electric vehicle line-up — the Tiago EV, which will go on sale in the coming months. The Tiago EV was first shown at an event in the UK, and later at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo. The EV hatchback will sit below the Tigor EV in the brand’s all-electric line-up.

While official details on the new Tata Tiago EV’s specifications are yet to be out, it is expected to share its EV platform and powertrain with the Tigor EV, which is already on sale. Tata Motors has not one but three options that are already available on the Tigor EV and the Tigor X-Press T EV for fleet operators.

Starting the proceedings could be the entry-level motor good for 41hp and 105Nm of torque. This motor is available with two battery pack options: a 16.5kWh version that does 165km of claimed range, and a 21.5kWh iteration that is good for 213km of claimed range on the X-Press T EV.

The third and more powerful version that is available only on the Tigor EV for private buyers is the Ziptron architecture with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 75hp and 170Nm. It comes with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack; it allows fast charging and 306km of claimed range.

The Tigor EV has a split battery pack with one part of the battery positioned in the boot. It remains to be seen how Tata Motors packages this set-up for the Tiago EV.

With affordable pricing, the Tiago EV can be a game changer not just for Tata Motors but also for the mass-market EV segment in India. More details on the Tiago EV are likely to be announced in the coming months.