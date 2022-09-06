Suzuki Hayabusa GP Edition to be showcased at Autolook Week Torino

A special Suzuki Hayabusa GP Edition is set to be showcased at the Autolook Week Torino motor festival.

September 06, 2022 12:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

While Suzuki is all set to retire from closed circuit racing, they are not about to go down quietly. A special GP edition of their legendary hyperbike, the Hayabusa, is set to be showcased at the Autolook Week Torino motor festival in Turin from September 7 to 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the spotlight with this limited-edition bike will be other storied racing machines from the Hamamatsu-based marque such as their current GSX-RR MotoGP weapon and the multiple championship-winning RG500 two-stroke racer.

Each unit of the Hayabusa GP Edition is finished in their MotoGP Suzuki-Ecstar racing livery, with one bearing the number 36 for 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir and the other bearing 42 for his current teammate, Alex Rins. Each bike features distinct red/yellow accents on the front fairing, rims, side fairings and the rear seat cowl as well.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Suzuki has also done away with various road-going necessities such as headlights, turn indicators, mirrors and even the number-plate bracket. With the above changes making it unfit to be driven on public roads, Suzuki has fitted full-system exhausts on each of the bikes. It is unclear as of now whether these will be one-off special editions or will they spawn a production bike-based model run.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app