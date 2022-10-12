Moto Morini launched in India

Moto Morini has launched its bikes in the Indian market, with prices starting at ₹6.89 lakh for the Seiemmezzo Retro Street and going up to ₹7.40 lakh for the flagship X-Cape 650X adventure bike.

The most affordable Moto Morini is the Seiemmezzo Retro Street roadster, while its Scrambler counterpart commands a slightly higher asking price of ₹6.99 lakh. These bikes are powered by a liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine making 55hp and 54Nm and share most cycle parts, except for the wheels and tyres they come shod with.

Perhaps the Moto Morini products most suited to Indian road conditions are the X-Cape 650 adventure bikes. The X-Cape 650 range starts at ₹7.20 lakh for the standard model with cast alloy rims and goes up to ₹7.40 lakh for the 650X with tubeless wire-spoke wheels. These middleweight adventure bikes are powered by the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, although they make slightly higher peak output figures — 60hp and 54Nm.

All Moto Morini products sold in India come equipped with features such as a TFT dash (larger on the X-Cape models), Pirelli tyres, dual-channel ABS and all-LED lighting. Further, the X-Cape adventure bikes even feature two riding modes to better complement their off-road character.

The Seiemmezzo Retro Street is aimed squarely at the neo-retro Kawasaki Z650RS (₹6.92 lakh), and is priced nearly on par with it. It is slightly heavier and makes less power than the Z650RS, but is more feature-rich. The Scrambler does not have any rivals in this price or performance bracket, although the smaller Benelli Leoncino 500 and the Ducati Scrambler 800 fall at either end of its competition spectrum.

Moto Morini’s X-Cape 650 adventure bikes are going up against some tough competition in the middleweight adventure bike segment from more established brands. The standard X-Cape 650 goes up against the Kawasaki Versys 650 (₹7.36 lakh) and the significantly dearer Triumph Tiger Sport 660 (₹8.95 lakh). Then there is the X-Cape 650X, which goes up against the proven Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, although the Suzuki is priced significantly above the Italian offering at ₹8.88 lakh and does not boast of as many features.