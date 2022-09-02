MG Gloster introduced with minor facelift

MG India has introduced minor cosmetic and feature updates to its flagship Gloster SUV with prices now starting at ₹31.99 lakh for the entry-level Super trim, going up to ₹40.77 lakh for the top-spec Savvy trim.

The updates on the 2022 Gloster are actually minimal. The Gloster’s ADAS package gets three new features — Door Open Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist. Additionally, the i-Smart connected car app has been updated with new features, including 35 new Hinglish voice commands, in addition to the 100 existing ones.

Notably, the i-Smart system, which was so far only compatible with Apple watches, is now compatible with Android-based smartwatches as well.

MG has also updated the MapmyIndia-sourced navigation system, which will now give real-time information about weather and AQI, and also get an integrated ‘Discover App’ that makes it easy to search for hotels and restaurants. Additionally, it gets a new Park Plus headunit app that lets users book and pay in advance for parking slots.

On the outside, the 2022 Gloster gets a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels that is inspired by British windmill turbines. This, however, will only be offered on the 4x4 variants. MG has also introduced a new ‘Deep Golden’ colour in addition to the existing Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White colour options. The previously available ‘Agate Red’ colour option seems to have been discontinued.

The 2022 Gloster is being offered in three trims — Super, Sharp and Savvy — which means MG has discontinued the previously available second-from-base Smart trim. The lower-spec 163hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine in 4x2 guise was previously only offered on the base Super and Smart trims. Now, however, this powertrain has been made available on all three trims.

Meanwhile, the more powerful 218hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine with 4x4 — previously available only on the Sharp and Savvy trims — is now limited to the top-spec Savvy trim. There has also been a rejig in the seating configuration. The Gloster was previously available in a six-seater configuration on the Smart, Sharp and Savvy trims, but that is now limited only to the top-spec Savvy trim.

The updated Gloster remains mechanically unchanged and is offered with a 163hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine in 4x2 guise, while the 218hp, 2.0-litre twin turbo-diesel engine comes only in 4x4 guise. Both powertrains come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Toyota Fortuner remains the only direct rival to the Gloster as both are body-on-frame three-row SUVs. However, for its price, it also sees competition from the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.