Lexus Certified Programme launched in India

Toyota owned Lexus has launched its used-car buying initiative, the Lexus Certified Programme, in the Indian market. With this initiative, Lexus India aims at allowing existing Lexus vehicle owners to fetch a better resale value for their cars, while at the same time, make Lexus models accessible and more affordable for new customers.

“With the Lexus Certified Programme, we are introducing an added level of assurance to our guests in India,” said Naveen Soni, president of Lexus India.

Under this programme, Lexus will offer its pre-owned customers a comprehensive warranty of up to two years or 30,000km, a comprehensive 203-point inspection covering all the key parameters and up to three complementary services. Lexus says each car will be certified only after a detailed look at its documentation, service history and quality levels.

Lexus’ rival brands like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover — all have dedicated used car programmes in India. Recently, Porsche also launched its approved used car programme in India, making it the first supercar brand in India to have an official used car programme.

Lexus’ new car line-up in our market consists of the ES and LS sedans, NX, RX and LX SUVs and the LC Grand Tourer. Except for the LX, all Lexus models sold in India get a hybrid powertrain.