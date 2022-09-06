Kia Sonet X Line launched in India

September 06, 2022 13:09 IST

Kia has launched the Sonet X Line in India with prices starting from ₹13.39 lakh for the 1.0 turbo-petrol DCT variant, going up to ₹13.99 lakh for the 1.5 diesel-AT variant (both prices ex-showroom, India). The Kia Sonet X Line is based on the top-spec Sonet GTX+ and becomes the new range topping model in the line-up.

The biggest talking point of the new Sonet X Line is its matte grey paint that goes well with the contrasting gloss black accents all around. For instance, the grille, fog lamp surrounds and wing mirror caps are finished in the new gloss black shade. Meanwhile, the front and rear faux skid plates get a piano black finish with silver metal accents.

In profile, the Sonet X Line gets a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels finished in a dual-tone shade of gloss black and silver, and a new silver accent running the length of the doors. It must be noted that the chrome trim along the window line and the chrome door handles contrast well with the matte grey shade. The brake calipers — otherwise finished in red on the standard GT Line trims — are finished in silver on the X Line. At the rear, there is a new X Line badge on the tail gate.

On the inside, the Sonet X Line gets a new dual-tone colour for the seat upholstery and the door pads that Kia calls ‘Splendid Sage’, which is a combination of grey and beige, while the dashboard continues with an all-black look. This is contrasted with orange stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door pads. Additionally, the Sonet X Line also gets a new black headliner.

Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are, however, no changes to the equipment list, but being based on the top-spec GTX+ trim, the Sonet X Line continues with features such as a sunroof, ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, UVO connected-car tech, LED headlamps, drive modes, front parking sensors, six airbags, ESC, traction control and more.

Under the hood, the Sonet X Line gets two engine options: the 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Sonet X-Line is only available with automatic gearbox options, which means the petrol variant is offered with the 7-speed DCT gearbox while the diesel gets the 6-speed torque converter.

