Kawasaki’s W175 zooms into India

Kawasaki has launched the W175 in India at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and, at this price, takes over from the Ninja 300 as the company’s most affordable motorcycle in the country.

The Kawasaki W175 borrows design cues from its charming elder sibling, the W800, and that is not a bad thing at all. The round headlight, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and boxy side panel is reminiscent of the W800. Likewise, there is a curved fender at the rear, with the tail-light and indicators attached to it.

Meanwhile, the 790mm, the single-piece seat itself looks well padded. And as far as equipment is concerned, its got a simple analogue speedometer and six tell-tale lights – neutral, high beam, turn indicators and a couple of warning lights.

The bike will be offered in two models: Standard (black) costing ₹1.47 lakh, and Special Edition (red) costing ₹1.49 lakh. The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 13hp, 13.2Nm, 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine — now fed by fuel-injection to meet BS6 norms — that is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The power and torque figures may seem modest, but what should help the W175’s case when it comes to performance is its 135kg kerb weight. The W175’s underpinnings are pretty simple. The bike employs a tubular semi double-cradle frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers.

The rear suspension travel is only 65mm and it is yet to be seen how the bike rides over monsoon ravaged roads. Braking duties are handled by a single disc at the front and a drum at the rear. The absence of a disc brake at the rear is disappointing, considering the price point.

Bookings for the Kawasaki W175 opened on September 26, 2022 at all authorised dealerships and deliveries are expected to begin in December.