Hero’s Vida V1 Plus, Pro e-scooters launched

Hero has launched the Vida V1 electric scooter in Plus and Pro variants, priced at ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh, respectively. The V1 Plus and V1 Pro differ in terms of range and performance. The Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44kWh battery that delivers a claimed range of 143km, while the V1 Pro gets a larger 3.94kWh battery, translating to a higher claimed range of 165km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both variants get the same electric motor, which makes 6kW peak power and propels the V1 e-scooter to a claimed top speed of 80kph. The V1 Pro goes from 0 to 40kph in 3.2sec, making it slightly quicker than the V1 Plus, which manages it in 3.4sec.

Hero claims both scooters can climb steep inclines (up to 20 degrees) with a pillion on board, even if the battery is at 60% charge. Both variants can also be fast charged at the rate of 1.2km/min, when hooked up to a fast charger. On a home charger, the V1 Plus takes five hours and 15 minutes to charge from 0-80%, while the V1 Pro takes five minutes short of six hours.

The biggest leg-up that the Vida V1 scooter has over its rivals is that it boasts of removable batteries, which means getting a fully charged unit should be a matter of minutes and not hours, as is usually the case. These batteries have been developed in-house by Hero.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vida V1 e-scooters are loaded to the gills with electronic features such as a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen dash, keyless operation, three riding modes, as well as a proprietary app to pair phones.

The Hero Vida V1 Plus is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, while the V1 Pro commands ₹1.59 lakh. The pricing of the electric scooter is much higher than was earlier anticipated but it falls in the same ballpark as most of its major rivals. As of now, the Vida V1 e-scooters will only be available in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur, with other locations being offered soon.

Bookings opened on October 10 and deliveries will commence in the second week of December.