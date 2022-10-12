GT Le Mans edition takes final bow

Ford has unveiled the GT Le Mans Edition — a final special edition version of the Ford GT — which will see the end of production of the current generation American supercar. The Ford GT LM Edition pays homage to Ford’s Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance Professional (LMGTE Pro) entrants in the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours, which finished first and third.

The GT LM Edition features Liquid Silver carbon-fibre bodywork with a choice of red or blue colour schemes, inspired by the class-winning No 68 GT. Ford says the front splitter, door sills, side sills, rear splitter and door mirrors can be finished in red or blue, as can the 20-inch wheels, lug nuts and brake calipers. This exclusive variant also benefits from a 3D-printed titanium dual exhaust.

Inside, drivers can choose either a red or black Alcantara driver’s seat, with an ebony-coloured passenger seat. The door pillars and headlining are both finished in ebony-coloured Alcantara, while the centre console and air-conditioning vents feature carbon fibre.

Another special touch comes in the form of the GT LM Edition’s instrument panel badge, which is made from an alloy constructed using the ground-down crankshaft of the car that finished in third in 2016.

Mechanically, the GT LM Edition is identical to the standard GT. It is powered by the same 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 motor that makes 656hp and 746Nm, which helps the supercar hit 100kph from standstill in 2.8 seconds, 160kph in 6 seconds and goes on to hit a top speed of 350kph.

Only 20 LM Edition cars will be built, with production starting this autumn. It marks the end of production for the second-generation GT, which first went on sale in 2017. The GT has been the recipient of several motorsport-inspired heritage editions over its five-year production run.

In 2022 alone, Ford introduced two other models honouring its motorsport icons, such as the Holman Moody Heritage Edition and the Alan Mann Heritage Edition. A series of models paying tribute to its historic racers have also been launched over the past couple of years, including the ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition and the ’66 Daytona Heritage Edition.