Audi launches Q3 SUV in India

Audi has launched the second-generation Q3 in India, with the entry-level Premium Plus trim priced at ₹44.89 lakh and the top-spec Technology trim at ₹50.39 lakh, both prices ex-showroom, India. Deliveries for the new Q3 will begin at the end of this year.

The Q3 has been reintroduced in India after a hiatus of over two years after it was discontinued during the transition to the BS6 emission norms with the Q5 and the Q7 SUVs. The second-generation Q3 was unveiled four years ago globally in July 2018.

The new Q3 is being offered in India with a sole 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 190hp and 320Nm. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox with quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. Unlike the previous-gen SUV, the new Q3 does not get the option of a diesel engine anymore. Audi claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 7.3 seconds.

The same engine is also offered on the larger Q5 and a host of other VW Group SUVs such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq. In fact, the Q3 is based on the VW’s Group’s MQB platform that also underpins the Tiguan and the Kodiaq.

The new Q3 is a larger SUV than its predecessor — it is marginally longer, wider and also has a longer wheelbase. As for the design, it clearly draws inspiration from the larger Q7. It looks a lot sleeker with slimmer LED headlamps, a large octagonal grille and angular bumper creases, creating a significant design contrast to the softer shapes of the earlier model.

The India-spec Q3 rides on 18-inch alloys as standard and is being offered in five exterior paint shades — Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

The interior also sees a complete design overhaul. Audi claims space is much improved over its predecessor and unlike the previous-gen Q3, which came with a free-floating infotainment screen, the new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now integrated in the dashboard. It also gets decorative aluminium inserts on the dashboard and door pads, creating an element of contrast.

Unlike Audi’s more expensive models, and thankfully so, Audi has retained physical dials and buttons for the climate control system. Some of the highlighting features on the Q3 include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, two-zone climate control, park assist with reverse camera, 30-colour ambient lighting, six airbags and more.

The India-spec Q3 can be had in two interior colour options — Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. It has a boot capacity of 530 litres.

Bookings for the Q3 opened earlier this month at ₹2 lakh. Audi is offering a five-year extended warranty on the Q3 and the first 500 customers will also get an additional 3-year/ 50,000km service package. As before, the Q3 continues to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA (₹44.90 lakh), BMW X1 (₹41.50 lakh-43.50 lakh), Mini Countryman (₹42 lakh-46 lakh) and the Volvo XC40 (₹44.50 lakh).