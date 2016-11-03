May you eat in M.I.P

Made In Punjab (MIP) in UB City is a place that simply lifts your spirit with its classy interiors and foot tapping bhangra pop. We choose to sit beside the tall windows that gives us a lovely view of the traffic literally whizzing past on the road below.

MIP is a perfect blend of the modern and the rustic. The menu is on wood with bolts and hinges. Started by Zorawar Kalra, this place is a little over a month old and is brimming with food and Punjabi hospitality. He is the son of the legendary Jiggs Kalra and was also a judge at the MasterChef India Seson 5.

If you are game for some Punjabi PJs then you must read through the whole menu. It has names and descriptions that leave you grinning. For instance, the side dishes are called ‘Side please” and then there are dishes called ‘Mr. Bhalla met papdi chaat’, ‘Singh salad’, ‘gadbergers’ (as ‘we have meddled with the original burgers’).

We start off with a few mocktails and cocktails. One that needs mention here is the nashili chai. It comes just like the tea served in the past in railway stations, and looks like it is steaming hot! But, is absolutely chilled with a perfect combination of black tea and various spirits that sure do lift yours. A fruit-based mocktail and a vodka-based drink were downed with some great starters such as LOL tikki (leg of lamb tikki, infused with bone marrow and served with smoked tomato chutney). Paneer barrel tikki, gabbar prawns (marinated and grilled juicy prawns) and sarson olive machi are the others that follow. Each dish is downed with its respective Indian dip with a twist.

Every dish is served differently and a lot of effort has gone into its presentation. Each dish looks like a work of art and it breaks your heart to dig into it with forks and knives mercilessly. But, ultimately your carnal desire takes over and the plate is wiped clean in minutes.

Kumud Rai, the Sous Chef of MIP, says the recipes are developed by MIP with a twist and some element of creativity in it. “Some of the dishes were created by former chefs of MIP. We are just carrying on this legacy. Our chairman, Mr. Kalra, makes it a point that a dish will not be added on the menu until it is tried and tested in terms of taste and presentation.

We also have authentic dishes and have added some rich texture to it to make it rich and creamy.”

For the main course we are served lehsuni palak chenna with a range of Indian breads. We also get nalli hardkaur (lamb shanks) and lasuni B.C. (a rich creamy chicken gravy). The quantity is huge and filling.

For desserts we try the typical desi kulfi, loaded with rich cream and dry fruits and the nukkad jalebi and a huge scoop of vanilla ice cream.

***

Food For thought

MIP offers you dishes and drinks that truly lift your spirit.

Ambience: Stylish and fun

Wallet factor: Rs. 1,000 for two for carte meal

Specialty: Nalli Harkaur