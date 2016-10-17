Looking beneath the surface

Andrew Paul, is a young artist whose brush is brimming with myriad expressions and a palette that is ready to take you on riotous journey of colours. Earlier this year, the self-taught artist hit a milestone in his artistic career when The Oxford Encyclopedia of the Bible and the Arts decided to include his works in it. His painting ‘Mighty My Saviour’ was listed below one by M.F. Husain. Another work by him ‘Redemption’ also forms the cover of a book written by prominent Canadian-based Indian professor, Clara Joseph.

Andrew has a solo exhibition, ‘Altered Surfaces’ at Sublime Galleria. He dwells on his inspirations and process of creation. Excerpts from an interview.

How has your work evolved after the big feat?

As an artist if you’re not evolving then you aren’t growing. Being an artist is about getting better with passing years, it is very similar to wine, the older it gets, the stronger and more expensive it becomes. It has been four-and-a-half years since I started painting seriously and I have been showcasing my work.

This is what a collector from the U.S who had invested in my works in 2012 told me after my show opened at Sublime. “I vaguely recall being ‘moved’ four years ago by about 30 per cent of the pieces you had posted on your art page. Today, it is more than 90 per cent. I am impressed and it makes me proud to be one of your collectors.” So I guess art has taught me what I had to learn, it has been moulding me, transforming me and making me grow. I learned from watching artists, studying how they used various mediums, colours and how it transformed their thoughts into various art forms. Maybe in a couple of years I would still like to go and study art from the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom.

What are your primary concerns as an artist?

As an artist I want to be an educator of abstract expressionism, in the sense I am able to make people aware about how beautiful it is to be able to express one-self through art/painting. I always thought emotions, reactions, and feelings were perhaps some of the most powerful ways of expression. There has been a constant struggle and battle inside me as an artist to create works of art that portray these emotions through various hues, mixes, textures, and patterns. Painting for me has been a voyage of the soul.

Any particular movement or artist, you are inspired by?

I follow artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Picasso, Monet, Jackson Pollock, Gerhard Richter, etc. Among the Indian artists S.H.Raza and V.S.Gaitonde. I follow these artists to understand their style and for inspiration but not to get influenced. I feel that their works are always rooted and derive a form of experience, which later is added to the thought process I am working with during the time of creation of an art work. I believe every artist has to be unique to be able to make a mark. Abstract expressionism post– World War II, marked the rise of the world’s most renowned artists such as Pollock, Mark Tobey and William De Kooning. I have followed this movement closely.

Could you talk about your creative process?

Every work that I create is a catharsis of a thought. A thought that is developed upon and expanded. The process takes a while from a week to almost three months, it is only when I feel it is done that I stop else I keep doing layers over layers. Almost all my works have layers of paint to create a sense of depth, texture and density. Layers of paint for me is security, closure and a deep rooted relationship.

What is ‘Altered Surfaces’ about?

These 23 paintings in ‘Altered Surfaces’ symbolise depth, inner reflection, and the pure sense of freedom for us to interpret, co-relate and manifest a meaning to the change and to each and every external stimuli that shares space with us.

Colours have always had a strong part in triggering stimulation in the mind and engaging our inner self to introspect in the depths of our subconscious.

It is this search that I am looking at unlocking and understanding through creations of abstract works of art that instil a sense of connection, relationship and oneness.

I draw my inspiration from people, nature and things around me. Anything that triggers me to think in a way that is powerful and holds a deep sense of meaning becomes my subject.

Painting for me isn’t a hobby or a source of entertainment. It is my pathway to search, a journey that I plan to explore till my last breath and to create works of art that not just inspire people but connect in a more individualistic way giving the viewer a sense of oneness and attachment.

(The exhibition will be on at Sublime Galleria, 801, UB City, Vittal Mallya Rd, till October 29)