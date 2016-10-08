Meals that heal Metroplus

Tasty ’n’ healthy

Kuttari salad

Ingredients

Cooked red rice: 200 gms

Fresh spinach: 250 gms

Raw mango juliennes: 50 gms

English cucumber juliennes: 50

gms

Toasted peanuts: 30 gms

Fresh grated coconut: 50 gms

Onion, chopped fine: 25 gms

Ginger: 10 gms

Hing: a pinch

Jaggery: 10 gms

Tomato, chopped fine: 25 gms

Mustard seeds: 3 gms

Ghee: 15 gms

Upmensinkai (curd chillies): 4

Juice of 2 lemons

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

In a large bowl, mix the cooked red rice, raw mango and cucumber juliennes, peanuts, torn fresh spinach leaves. Deep-fry the curd chillies till golden-brown and crush to coarse powder. Add to the rice. Heat a skillet, add ghee, mustard seeds. Then add chopped onions and tomatoes. Sauté till onions are translucent, add ginger, grated coconut, hing and jaggery. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and mix this with the rice. Add in lemon juice and serve at room temperature.

Recipe Courtesy: Monkey Bar

