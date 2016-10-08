Kuttari salad
Ingredients
Cooked red rice: 200 gms
Fresh spinach: 250 gms
Raw mango juliennes: 50 gms
English cucumber juliennes: 50
gms
Toasted peanuts: 30 gms
Fresh grated coconut: 50 gms
Onion, chopped fine: 25 gms
Ginger: 10 gms
Hing: a pinch
Jaggery: 10 gms
Tomato, chopped fine: 25 gms
Mustard seeds: 3 gms
Ghee: 15 gms
Upmensinkai (curd chillies): 4
Juice of 2 lemons
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
In a large bowl, mix the cooked red rice, raw mango and cucumber juliennes, peanuts, torn fresh spinach leaves. Deep-fry the curd chillies till golden-brown and crush to coarse powder. Add to the rice. Heat a skillet, add ghee, mustard seeds. Then add chopped onions and tomatoes. Sauté till onions are translucent, add ginger, grated coconut, hing and jaggery. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and mix this with the rice. Add in lemon juice and serve at room temperature.
Recipe Courtesy: Monkey Bar