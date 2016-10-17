Kalyan Ram: Fitter and better

HYDERABAD: Kalyan Ram is embarrassed to talk about his six-pack ab. Everybody’s into it, so what’s the big deal, he says. He’ll appear in Puri Jagannadh’s Ism, releasing on October 21 and he says he’s worked hard to get into shape for the role. “I had to be physically and mentally strong. When I wanted to sport six pack, people doubted if I could do it. I loved the film and I wanted to look and be the best,” he adds.

Kalyan Ram’s recent films did not go well with the audience. What could have gone wrong? “We always want our stories to be better and we give our 100 percent. Unless you like a subject, you won’t be able to do anything whole heartedly. In the process we may have gone overboard with the budget, but that’s only to improvise the film,” he says.

What is Ism? “We did not know what else to name the film,” he says honestly. “In Ism, I don’t preach, I just do what I want to. Ism is a philosophy or an ideology and the protagonist works with an ideology. There are so many ‘Isms’ so we didn’t add a prefix..as we wanted to show something new. I like humanism though,” he remarks.

The script was finalised last February and Kalyan Ram plays an investigative journalist for the first time and gadgets play an important role.

According to Kalyan Ram, Puri Jagan’s style of writing and presenting the film has gone through a transformation. He is changed and he is very controlled and matured. Apparently, one can notice a change in his style of looking at the character. He adds, “I told him that this will be his and my best and I had goose bumps when I saw it.”

Ask his thoughts on the director, he observes that Puri Jagannadh never cribs and is fast in wrapping up his job.

“I would interact with him every day to get into the groove. It took three days for me to fall in place.

Everyone has their own style and I found his style new. I was 86 kilos when I met Puri, I sought four months to get in shape and I am 74 now. I abhor fish but that became my three time meal and hit the gym twice a day.

I am glad people noticed the teaser and are appreciating it, we succeeded in creating an identity for the film.”