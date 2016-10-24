Joy sheer joy

The radiance of his colours have a soothing effect on one’s soul and the dream-like images transport one to another world. Standing in front of his canvas, you are likely to experience a barrage of emotions all at once. Paresh Maity’s boats, rural landscapes and faces are as much about an inward journey as they are about the numerous travels he has undertaken and continues to do so.

As Gallery Sumukha hosts An Inner Vision, a seminal show encapsulating his artistic career of 40 years through watercolours, acrylics, oils, sketches, mixed media, we find out about his concerns, challenges and triggers.

Excerpts from a chat with the Delhi-based artist.

On having the show in Bengaluru

It is a special city for me. I have a studio in Whitefield where I have created several important works. I have been working with Gallery Sumukha for 20 years and it has been some time since I had my solo here. I travel around the world and have exhibitions everywhere. I felt Bangalore should also have an important show of mine.

On the show

You can see my journey and transformation but still I wouldn’t like to divide it into any phases. Colours keep coming in and going. I have done a complete white in Banaras.

I grew up in Tamluk in West Bengal and studied art at The Government College of Art. When I was in Bengal, my art was very traditional but when I came to Delhi in 1991, it absorbed lot of influences. The figuration in my work led to abstract expressionism. One of the oldest works on display is a watercolour from 1976.

On his artistic compulsions

Beauty and joie de vivre. I want the viewer to be happy and feel uplifted when he/she sees my work. The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is open the curtains and let the light come in. I feel such positive energy and I want to pass it on.

On the importance of light

Light has a distinctive character in my art. On my canvases I try and do things in order to emphasise on light.

I work in daylight and in my initial years, I used to paint outdoors. I have sat in Banaras, Santiniketan, Himachal, Venice and other places and observed light for hours. I notice its colours. I remember everything. I still remember how I made a painting 40 years ago and how I sat. It feels like yesterday.

On painting and its challenges

It is itself a trigger for me. I can paint anywhere and anytime. The day I can't, I get very annoyed. I feel at peace when I paint. And you can get lost while painting a larger-than-life work. You don't know where to begin and where to stop.

On not being drawn to 'cutting edge' art

I believe in myself. I believe in tradition and I like my work to be rooted. I might be able to create art in another language but that won't be mine.

On his mammoth sculptures

Sculptures are a big part of my oeuvre. I started with clay modelling as a small child. I have got three bronze sculptures to Sumukha. Each of these works weigh around 700-800 kg. The tiger that you see is a combination of the feminine and masculine. When we displayed it at a fair abroad, people would come and sit on it. I used to be so happy.

(The exhibition "An Inner Vision" is on at Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden, till November 12).