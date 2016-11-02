It’s all about passion

Author Preeti Shenoy doesn’t believe in wasting time or letting an opportunity slip by. Having reached early for our dinner rendezvous at New Delhi’s La Vie restaurant, she quickly got on to sketch an amiable young couple sitting on the opposite table. “Give me five minutes,” she says flashing a smile, with her eyes glued on the two as the pencil works feverishly giving the finishing touches. “There is something wonderful about them which I did not want to let go,” says Shenoy, who was in town for the promotion of her latest book “It’s All In The Planets” (Westland publication). She proudly shows the sketch made in her travel journal, a constant companion when she goes visiting places.

Flipping through the journal, one finds some interesting signages, logos, hotel bills and sketches of people and places, she encountered. It includes the logo of La Vie. “One look at the pages of the journal and the whole scene plays out vividly in front of my eyes,” she says. So does these notings find their way into her stories? “Yes, sometimes if appropriate. For my stories, I carry a writer’s notebook for jotting down ideas about a plot, dialogue or a conversation overheard or thought of, observation about a person or a particular scene. These are later logged on my computer as ‘Great Ideas’ to dig into as and when required. After sometime many of them may seem ‘not so great ideas’,” quips Shenoy.

Ensuring we are comfortably seated, the staff enquires about our preference. A great lover of salad, Shenoy immediately orders La Vie’s special farm fresh salad. “Being a frugal eater, I prefer healthy and low-calorie food.” Conscious about eating nutritious food, Shenoy and her husband grow a number of organic vegetables on their terrace garden including beans, coriander, chillies, mint, tomatoes, basil, pumpkin and brinjal. “All this without any help from a gardener,” she adds. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese iced coffee for Shenoy recommended by manager Deepak promptly appear on the table.

Soon, the conversation shifts towards the book. “Revolving around a man and two women, the story explores the vital role of destiny and free will in one’s life in a racy and page turner format,” reveals Shenoy. Does she believe in destiny herself? “Yes, of course, I do. I never thought I would be one among the leading authors in the country but here I am among the top 10 best selling authors today. No doubt hard work played a very important part but so did destiny.” Doesn’t this implicit belief in destiny make people fatalists? “No, it should not because that is where free will plays a part.” Elaborating, she says, “You are dealt certain cards and what you do with these cards is up to you, right? Take my case. After the demise of my father to whom I was very close I could have simply brooded and done nothing. But instead it propelled me to write and achieve what I did.”

Like her previous books, Shenoy’s new work too raises several points . Through her main lead Aniket she makes a case for how fallacious it is to choose one’s life partner purely based on looks. Similarly through Nidhi who despite her successful career takes up pottery, the author shows the necessity of following one’s passion to make life complete and fulfilling. Having seen first hand, youngsters cutting a sorry figure in public due to excessive drinking, Shenoy incorporates in her story the need to be on one’s guard against such excesses. “These issues find space in the book as they are important but are not pushed down the reader’s throat in a preachy style,” she avers.

With the coffee and watermelon juice getting over, the salad and the vegetarian rocket pizza with feta cheese are laid out. Admiring the colour and presentation of the dishes, Shenoy tastes the salad while I take a bite of the pizza. “It tastes good and fresh,” says the writer after relishing the salad. Having travelled across the country as her father had a transferable job, Shenoy, not only made new friends but also developed a taste for different regional cuisines. “That is the reason I am fond of dishes from across the country like puttu kadala, a Kerala cuisine, curd rice, Maharashtrian thali, Gujarati dal with it subtle sweetness and khakra among others.” Is there something she can survive on, if stranded on an island? “My choice will be idlis with mohala podi and white coconut chutney along with some Konkani dishes.” Konkani? “Yes, hailing from that region, I can have rontos and daali toi and pathrodo day in and day out. Made from rice both are fabulous to eat. Even as I talk about them my mouth is watering,” she quips.

Anything which Shenoy undertakes , she makes a sincere effort to do it properly. “Whether writing or cooking, I do it with passion giving my 100 per cent.” When it comes to writing she wants her narrative to reflect reality all the way. This she brings about with extensive research on the subject being dealt with and astute observations about characters and situations. “Before writing I read up as much as possible. For ‘It’s All In The Planets’ I read ‘The Secret Language of Birthdays’ by Gary Goldschneider and Joost Elffers which describes the personality traits of people born on a particular day. These come to fore in the characteristics exhibited by my two main characters who are Aires and Leo. In order to portray genuineness in human relationships and behaviour I make note of how people react, behave and talk while I also ask questions to many of them in order to understand their actions better. A reader ought to have a genuine and authentic experience when they read my book. It may be fiction but each and every detail needs to be correct.” Citing an example, she says, in order for a character to faint she sets up the stage very carefully. “I build it up by ensuring that there is a certain gap between the meals and that the character leaves the house at a certain time making that gap possible. This makes not only the reading of the situation of fainting seamless but also plausible,” she comments.

Likewise, when it came to learning cooking she did it meticulously. “It was after marriage that I acquired cooking skills by following to the T the recipes I learnt from my mother including that of Konkani dishes. My husband who is an excellent cook taught me several dishes like kalidal, bhindi and chhole bhature among others. Later, I also did a course in making exotic dishes.” Now she has recipes collected over the last 25 years. Having mastered the art, she still remembers the egg and potato dish she prepared after marriage. “My husband ate his serving without saying a word but I could not go beyond the first spoon as I found it awful. Not wanting to disappoint and discourage me, he didn’t murmur a word and that really touched me. Now I cook to the delight of my husband and my children.”

Shenoy’s belief in human relationships goes beyond her family and friends since as an author she maintains very strong ties with her readers. They not only follow her blogs very closely but mail to her regularly. “As my stories strike a chord with the readers, they keep in touch with me. One reader informed me that after going through my book ‘The Secret Wish List’ made him ask his wife if she too had a secret wish list. Likewise, when a mother told me that she allowed her 14-year-old girl to read my books since they dealt with important issues about marriage and pre-marital sex in a mature manner, I felt elated.”

Shenoy feels this connect coupled with efforts by authors to promote their books through book reading and signing sessions will go a long way in helping bookstores survive the onslaught of online marketing. “We need more such interactions which are definitely not possible online,” she signs off.