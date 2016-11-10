Here’s a place to party!

Dimly lit interiors, fluorescent wall art, chequered floor tiles, pounding music, glistening wine glasses and smoky lounges – all peppered with the cacophony of an excited young crowd! The effervescent scene inside Gravity Lounge, the new address in town to party in style overwhelms me as I take a seat near the snooker table where a bunch of young men are busy pocketing colourful snooker balls. The DJ dishes out an eclectic mix of Bollywood songs at the console while friends make merry over drinks at the bar counter.

An evidently happy group of people chat over starters and wine at the relatively quieter side of the lounge. Deeply set purple sofas cordoned off with rustic chains and decorated with brown and green empty beer bottles hanging from the ceiling make the place look private, cosy and sober than the other side where poker tables and tiny gazebos with glitzy lights make for a loud ambience. At the counter, the bartenders throw up a show of juggling and flaming.

After a hiatus, what was Infinito previously has been remodelled into a plush neighbourhood pub and rechristened as Gravity Lounge. The newly packaged pub aims to be the party place for the town’s young and hip crowd. “The idea is to be a place that’s unique and different. We have given a rustic look to the whole space and it has been designed to make both party goers and sober families comfortable. We want to be the place where people may flock for both loud weekend parties and quiet post-work drinks,” says Raja Ilankovan, Director of Vishaal Groups. He informs that he has plans of making Gravity a happening place. “Every evening is going to be packed with some event or the other. Our idea to provide more options for the city’s entertainment-starved crowd.”

“Every weekend, we plan to have DJ nights. On weekdays, we will be having brunch parties, pool tournament, ladies nights and Bollywood Karoke nights. It will be week-around entertainment and Sundays will be Tamil nights where Kollywood songs will be played. It’s important to cater to the city’s aesthetics and we will be keeping the Madurai flavour intact,” says Veera Rajesh, General Manager, Vishaal Hotels.

Gravity offers an all-new exciting menu with a wide range of starters and main course options. The drinks menu is a mixture of well-concocted cocktails, breezers and beers. With an enthralling ambience and attractive menu, Gravity is the place to take a swig of your favourite drink, put up your feet and probably shake a leg!

The lounge is opened on the third floor of Vishaal De Mal. For further details, call 7339334555