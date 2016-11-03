Haleem Khan is on to a bigger stage

A confident Haleem Khan, the dancer-cum-actor, back after his first TedX talk in the city, is geared up for Aame Athadaithe, a film where he plays the protagonist. Films aren’t new to the Ongole-born, he has dabbled with a few offers after he shot to fame with Nuvvila. His part in Aame Athadaithe is an extension of his personality off-screen; in one dance segment, he can be seen donning a woman’s role. For this film, he has adopted the screen name of Haneesh.

“I asked the director if he was sure about casting me in the lead role five days before shoot. In fact, I was their last choice. I know the money and the effort that goes into every film and didn’t want to waste anyone’s time. Once he was sure, I just wanted to give it my best shot at carrying an entire film, something alien to me,” he says, admitting that he’s living the dream of many. The prospect of a full-length role was daunting and he credits his co-actor Sudha with helping him out. “Previously, I did only only brief comedy roles, but now, the entire focus is on me. It was overwhelming initially,” he reveals.

He states Aame Athadaithe is a comical take on a man in the shoes of a woman and there’s nothing vulgar about it. Films like Bhamane Sathya Bhamane, Chitram Bhalare Vichitram and Madam were his reference points. “I tried to grasp the histrionics of Kamal Haasan, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad who were equally subtle and humorous.”

Did he feel that he’s been way too often in this space? That’s one reason why Haleem says his break from films was intentional, despite plum offers from top production houses. That was until he felt K Suryanarayana, the director of Aame Athadaithe, had a genuine story to tell. He felt he grew as an artiste through the filming and that moving beyond classical dances, has only increased his repertoire. “There might be many who question my abilities as a hero. But I wish spectators would watch my film sans any pre-conceived notions.”Haleem is also enjoying the process of reinventing himself with time, speaking at events being his newfound fascination.

Thanks to select conferences (including Ink conferences at Goa, Chennai) and film stints, he is at ease with speaking on stage. He signs off claiming his love for variety and managing activities of teaching, dancing and acting at once.