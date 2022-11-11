Gourmet burgers with a mouthful of space

Ciclo Café’s new venture, Big Burger Theory, introduces hampers of hefty space-themed burgers with unexpected frills from guacamole to Japanese curry

Ciclo Café’s new venture, Big Burger Theory, introduces hampers of hefty space-themed burgers with unexpected frills from guacamole to Japanese curry

Big Burger Theory is Ciclo Café’s bold step into the competitive world of gourmet burgers. Formulated by Nidhi Thadani and team, the menu features space-themed burgers with inventive names like Cosmic Curry, Guardians of the Guacamole and Kimchi Comet.

A popular pitstop for cyclists, music and conversations, Ciclo Café café was started by Ashish Thadani in 2015. Big Burger Theory aims to strike a balance between the classics and inventive versions that are cuisine agnostic.

The RA-puram based cloud kitchen offers a cosmic curry burger with panko-crusted chicken Katsu, bok choy and shredded cabbage flavoured with wasabi mayo. It is all slathered in a hearty Japanese curry and served in a bao-style bun. Mexican-spiced, grilled cottage cheese makes for the core of Guardians of the Guacamole burger, topped with homemade guacamole, salsa fresca, sour cream, crunchy nachos and jalapenos. The Kimchi Comet Burger features deep-fried hashbrowns paired with kimchi and cream cheese. It is topped with melted cheddar and served in a handcrafted bao burger bun.

Buns used to prepare the burgers are all house made, fresh and fluffy. The cloud kitchen offers a variety of sides like fries, sweet-potato fries, chicken wings and fried chicken. While you can be strait-laced and stick with ketchup, you also have the option of dipping into like guacamole, lemon-butter sauce and Japanese curry here.

According to Sanjana Ramesh, innovation head, the space theme envelops the combination of burgers that are ‘loaded’ with meat- something which she says makes it ‘‘alien’‘ and ‘‘out of the world”. (She adds that though most burgers weigh 300gms, the ones at Big Burger Theory are above 400gms. )

“We order for burgers often but we were wondering why there weren’t too many innovative options. We wanted to do something different,” says Sindhu Ganesh, Creative Head, explaining how the cloud kitchen came into existence. So far, however, vegetarian alternatives are limited to the predictable potato and paneer-based burgers, and vegan options are yet to make it to the menu. All burgers are priced between ₹349 to ₹729.

They are delivered in space-themed, sturdy blue boxes. While the Planetary Pull-Ed Pork Burger (pulled pork burger) is inundated with pork, crisp lettuce and crunchy pickled onions, the strong notes of the BBQ sauce threaten to corrode the delicate notes of the creamy coleslaw.

Planetary Pull-Ed Pork Burger (pulled Pork Burger) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A meal in itself, the Prawnageddon Burger (Jumbo Prawns Burger) is infused with generous fillings of succulent prawns, lettuce and lemon butter sauce. The sauces and fillings blended seamlessly with the prawn.

Prawnageddon Burger (Jumbo Prawns Burger) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The beverage menu features shakes, cold coffee and juices. While the dessert menu offers tiramisu, bread pudding and bailey’s cheesecake.

.