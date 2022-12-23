Goa’s latest fine dining restaurant White Plate serves familiar flavours with a modern twist

December 23, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Mini Ribeiro

Cuisine: Global | Cost: ₹3,000 approxinamtely for a meal for two | Locality: Candolim, Goa | Bestsellers: Goan Chorizo-Pot Pie, 3 Mushroom and Salt Water Feta Quiche, Bourbon infused Asparagus Risotto, Jalapeno Motichur Salmon Compound | Amenities: Bar

Ambience

The unassuming road-front entrance does not belie this chic, 100-cover, fine-dining restaurant with a white façade. Upon entering, one is welcomed by stylish interiors with contemporary décor. From the high ceilings to furnishings and marble to the crystal chandeliers, the restaurant exudes an upbeat vibe.

The seating sections, spread over two floors, are elegant and spacious. The well-stocked bar area is for those who want to indulge in conversation.

Food offerings

White Plate pivots on molecular gastronomy and the food offerings are a veritable feast for the senses. Savoury olive oil snow, amsol foam, caviars made from honeysuckle and cider, kokum gels and ghee dusts offer flavours that are reminiscent of Goa with a modern spin.

Jalapeno Motichur Salmon Compound is a pine-wood smoked salmon tartare with caperberry, kalamata, pickled onions and a jalapeño motichur. With its myriad textures, it is a delight for the palate and a visual treat too.

The gourmet deli sandwiches are innovative bites balancing local and global tastes . Garlic tossed amaranth with gratinated brie, served on a French baguette and garnished with air-dried pears, teased amaranth and spiced mango caviar, offers an array of textures and flavours. The White Plate Fused Gourmet — glazed carrots, charred courgettes, parmesan and garlic fused potato rosti with southern spiced coconut relish in an English Muffin, takes one by surprise and is rare treat, which even meat-lovers would settle for.

Nostalgia has a special place in Chef Jason’s cooking, as apart from drawing inspiration from his mother and grandmother’s kitchens, he expresses himself through the local flavours of Goa, which are close to his heart. “A classic Goan corned veal tongue paired with edamame pearls and a kokum gel, transports one back simultaneously to one’s grandma’s kitchen and to foreign lands, in just one bite,” he explains.

Among desserts, the whiskey sour crème brulee stands out, while the pavlova boasts of great textures. For the unadventurous, there is tiramisu on offer.

The eclectic cocktails like the New York Spritz, cleverly crafted by the astute bartenders, complement the food.

Chef Jason manages to add oomph to his dishes with molecular gastronomy. The food at is all about heightened flavours and presentation, both of which meet the expectations of one’s palate.

“For me, fine dining is about elevating the senses,” explains this 41-year-old Goa-born chef. “It’s a delicate harmony of textures, flavours and scents which come together — gently balanced — to deliver an almost transcendental experience.

Mini Ribeiro is a food critic, columnist and consultant.