Chef Manu Chandra opens LUPA, an oasis on Bengaluru’s busy MG road

February 04, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Old Bangaloreans will be delighted with LUPA, an oasis set in the heart of the city. The greenery all around brings back glimpses of the Garden City of yore. It is hard to believe that just a wall separates the outdoor dining area from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Conceptualised by chef-restaurateur Manu Chandra and hospitality veteran, Chetan Rampal, the space has been in the making for well over a year. “There was always an expectation from me to do something bigger and better, given that people now knew I was independent after stepping down from my previous avatar with the Olive group,” says Manu. “I needed to be able to set a new benchmark — something a little more audacious, than I had done previously.”

Airy and spacious, with outdoor seating, a separate outdoor deck, indoor dining area, bar and a mezzanine floor, LUPA can comfortably seat 220, without getting cramped. In a city where space is at a premium, LUPA is a pleasant surprise considering the location has been a vacant eyesore for the longest time.

A restaurant is always about the food and not so much the frills and this is where LUPA shines. Not too many places in the city can boast a pizzeria, gelato lab, a salumeria-small plates bar and a wine cellar to boot. The words unusual and innovative come to mind; with every course there is a twist that surprises the palate.

Wet your whistle with Melon, Cheese & Ham — a concoction of gin, vermouth, melon cordial and angostura bitters. Or try the Notorious FIG which infuses fig preserves with bourbon, campari, thyme and cinnamon. Manu says the Melon, Cheese & Ham mimics the flavours of the popular Italian appetiser in liquid form, thus bringing synergies with LUPA’s food offering.

In keeping with Manu’s inspiration, the menu is unabashedly European. “The association I have with this cuisine has always been greater than with others, so this was a natural fit,” he says, talking about the menu carefully crafted by culinary director Chef Prashanth Puttaswamy, who with 20 years experience under his toque, leads the team in the kitchen.

The selection of ham, chorizo and salami from the charcuterie are accompanied by pickled gherkins, green peppercorn mustard and spicy green apple mostrada, as well as a selection of breads. Of these, the Gnocchi Fritto should not be ignored. Neither should the hot brie served with fig jam, toasted walnuts, in a garlic and chilli crumble with bite-sized slices of toasted sourdough bread. The cheeses at LUPA are either imported or sourced from Begum Victoria and other local cheese makers.

The shrimp tarts are a burst of melt-in-your-mouth goodness — crisp, savoury, light — you know these are just to whet your appetite and yet, you cannot resist reaching out for one more.

The menu offers a choice of seafood brought in from Kochi, a fact any connoisseur and land-locked Bangalorean will appreciate. The Moules Frites — steamed green lip mussels with white wine, shallots, leeks served with truffle fries and prawn rouille is a case in point.

While the not-so-adventurous would shy away from liver or oxtail dishes, at LUPA they would be happy to make an exception. The Chicken Liver Parfait comes couched in an exotic hibiscus and raspberry gel with smoked sea salt, mustard cress and toast, while the Pappardelle Oxtail Ragu made with fresh pasta is so subtly flavoured, one could be forgiven for forgetting about it being oxtail.

The tender pork belly, which is twice-cooked, features mustard mayo, smoked miso and caramelised pork jus intensifying the textures of the dish.

As with everything LUPA, the desserts too, are eye-candy. It feels criminal to massacre anything so beautifully plated but after that first spoonful, such concerns quickly fade away. Can you imagine a 24-layered chocolate cake served with vanilla bean gelato? Or the surprisingly sweet tanginess of a strawberry and balsamic vinegar gelato?

“The Tuscan design and postioning has been hugely inspired by my travels and my love for history,” says Manu, a former student of history, adding, “Many areas in Rome and Tuscany have been an inspiration, both from an architectural as well as a detail standpoint.”

According to Manu, it is also the genesis story of the name Lupa, who according to Roman mythology was a she-wolf who adopted the twins Romulus and Remulus, who later founded Rome. “Lupa has been a symbol of Rome from ancient times. More than that, it spelt a nurturing and untameable spirit which resonated with me.”

“Besides,” he adds, “a four-letter name has easier recall and rolls off the tongue easily.”

(LUPA on MG Road, Bengaluru will open its doors to diners on February 6, 2023)

LUPA Hits: Shrimp tart, hot brie, pork belly Misses: Lamb Zahatar Wallet factor: Lunch for 2 without alcohol: ₹2000; with alcohol: ₹3500, dinner for 2 without alcohol: ₹3000; with alcohol: ₹4500 Admission Policy: Children permitted for lunch and dinner till 9 pm only on all days of the week. Children are not permitted in designated smoking zones