Bengaluru hosts Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival this weekend

The upcoming craft chocolate fest promises to be an eye-opener on the entire bean-to-bar experience

If you did not know, what do you imagine cacao juice would taste like? Choco-nutty? Decadently divine? Well, it is a cross between peach, mangosteen and litchi! At the upcoming Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival to be held in Bengaluru this weekend, one will get to see the wide range of products gleaned from the cacao bean. Known primarily for its seed kernels that provide the origin source for chocolate, every part of a cacao pod can be used — from its husk to its pulp.

According to Patricia Cosma, a Bengaluru-based bean-to-bar chocolate consultant who co-founded the festival with Ketaki Churi, a chocolatier from Mumbai, their sole goal was to increase awareness of the versatility of cacao. “I felt the need to bring cocoa farmers, craft chocolate makers and others in the industry under the same roof as customers. India has amazing cacao; it is intercropped with so many different fruits and trees which results in interesting flavours and brilliant quality,” says Patrica.

This also explains why so many brands such as Paul and Mike, which work with Indian-origin beans have been winning international awards.

Patrica Cosma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Partha Varanashi of Varanashi Farms, one of the participants at the festival, has proved cacao cultivation can be organic. “We are a 200-year-old farm in Dakshina Kannada, growing cacao for the last 60 years. We not only encourage people to start small-scale chocolate-making startups, but we also talk about organic, regenerative farming methods and organic farming inputs such as bio-fertilisers, biopesticides as well as the required know-how,” says Partha.

Apart from cacao beans and nibs, Varanashi Farms will bring cacao dates to the festival as well as dark and vegan milk chocolates, biofertilizers and organic compost which can be used for all plants.

For Pranoy Thipaiah of Kerehaklu Farms in Chikmagalur, there are a lot of parallels between coffee and chocolate, from the post-harvest processing to the tasting notes. “In the case of cacao it is the nibs, for coffee, it is the beans. There’s a lot that both the industries have learnt and continually learn from each other.”

Cacao pod | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pranoy who will be conducting an interactive session at the festival believes the more conscious we are about what we consume, the more refined our palates become.

“It would be wonderful to see craft chocolate enjoy a similar interest that elevated specialty coffee does in India,” says Patrica.

Another festival participant, Jessy Thankachen of Chempotty Farms in Mysore, feels cacao is seeing a big resurgence in India. “People have begun to realise that chocolatiers or persons who farm cacao are the real deal and so are their products. The festival is also a great platform to showcase how cacao is not just about chocolate; there are nearly 13 products one can craft from a single pod.”

Raw cacao juice from the pulp can be used to make reduced cacao juice which is a glorified sauce or dip as well as cacao vinegar, while the roasted de-husked cacao bean can be turned into herbal tea or a marvellous spice powder guaranteed to jazz up both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. “Cacao nibs in honey or cherry jam have an unexpected burst of flavour in every bite,” she says.

Cacao beans | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While the sweet-toothed will make a beeline for such a fest, Patrica hopes pastry chefs and confectioners who currently work only with imported brands will widen their selection to include the many shades and flavours of Indian cacao there.

Patrica discovered her passion for craft chocolate seven years ago during her travels around Europe and has since then made it her mission to scout out cacao farms and factories. “The beans from every state and every farm have a different flavour,” says the Romanian-born chocolate connoisseur who met Ketaki at a bean-to-bar chocolate making workshop in Coorg.

From getting your first taste of fresh cacao and learning how to pair cheese with chocolate, to musician Sneha Sridhar’s chocolate-inspired ensemble, the Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival will be an eye-opener on the entire bean-to-bar experience.

The Indian Cacao & Craft Chocolate Festival will be held at Bangalore International Center on November 12 and 13. For workshop details, tickets and bookings, log on to Insider.in