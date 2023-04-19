At Kraft, a concept store in Chennai, shop for pendant lights and wall art over a meal of crispy keema dosas and Korean burgers

April 19, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Within the CMRL compound in Nandanam, a glass house glows like a firefly on a dark night. This is the just-opened Kraft Retail Dining. The cafe, in a rather unusual setting, is also a concept store where everything on display is up for sale and can be customised.

“We didn’t want a typical furniture store. It had to be different. This is a relaxed space for our clients to see what we do and they can choose what they like,” says Anitha Mohan, owner. An architect for over two decades, Anita designed this space that is spread over 4,000 square feet, has two levels, and an outdoor seating area.

This is Kraft’s second outlet in the city. The first one came up on ECR last October. The interiors do not shy away from colours and textures. Dominated by decor and furniture in wood, the space showcases nearly 60 pieces including tables, chairs, pendant lights, panels, coasters, lampshades, wall art, mirrors, planters, fabric... everything one would need to set up a home. “These have been manufactured in our unit on ECR,” says Anitha, adding that she was propelled to start her own furniture unit when she couldn’t find the kind of fitments she was looking for while doing up homes for her clients. There are also smaller knick-knacks like carved and painted door knobs, planners, board games, candles and trays that can be bought off the rack.

They are big on customisation. To further drive home that point, the cafe features dining tables with the same pattern but in different styles: a star engraved in wood, the same with golden inlay work, a cement table with the engraving and the star in a print form on another. Each table in this 120-seater cafe has a different design. “Thirty to 40% of our diners turn buyers,” says Anita.

Kraft’s menu is as elaborate as the objects on display. It finds representation from Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and, of course, India. On our radar is the kaya toast. The kaya is made in-house but somehow the toast feels a little beat up. The Japanese pumpkin soup is creamy and comforting. The crispy lotus stem is addictive, while the chicken pop corn does not encourage you to reach out for the next piece. A clear winner is the crispy keema dosa, generously stuffed with minced chicken and served with a delicious salna. The Hyderabadi biryani is light and not overpowering. One can taste the subtle flavours of the ingredients, however it did need a bit of salt. The Korean burger is a definite crowd favourite with batter fried chicken coated in gojujang and enveloped in soft Japanese milk buns. Before dessert, we indulge in a quick game of pucker that we saw diners on another table engaged in. It is played on a wooden board and opponents need to catapult their pucks to the other side via a small opening in the board. The game gets intense as the winner gets to claim a larger part of the Basque cheesecake that has just arrived. My opponent rapidly demolishes me and then her share of the dessert, while I take comfort in whatever is left of the cheesecake, which feels like spoonfuls of caramelised clouds in my mouth.

Kraft is open from noon to 11pm. They are soon set to open at 9am with their all-day breakfast menu. It is located next to the Nandanam Metro, Anna Salai. A meal for two costs ₹1,200.