Delhi boy’s Diwali diary

As the countdown for Diwali festivities begins, Sidharth Malhotra is happy to be in the midst of his family and friends. From eating delicacies prepared by her mother to eating jalebis prepared by local sweetmeat shop, he enjoys everything related to the festival. The actor, who made a mark in Bollywood all on his own steam, still clings on to his middle class sensibilities. Coming from a non-film background, he is frank enough to admit that it is only in the past two years that he has made it to the big league even though he got his first break with Student of the Year in 2012.

“Delhi is my home. I grew up in the city and have wonderful memories of my student days. People here are so warm and friendly. So the homely feeling is apparent everywhere I go. Every time I come here I feel like spending more time. But film commitments have to be met,” says Siddharth on the sidelines of an event where he was presented as brand ambassador of Tourism New Zealand.

The actor, who studied at Don Bosco and graduated in commerce from Delhi University’s Bhagat Singh College, has a bag full of anecdotes related to Diwali celebrations. “During my childhood days all my cousins used to come to our home. Parents would host Diwali party, where everyone would play cards. As I was small then I would hide behind our parents and watch, or collect gifts on their behalf. Our families and friends would play variation in cards. I like playing flash. Those were exciting days; we would keep awake as the party would continue for long. My family would stay put till 6 a.m.”

Every Delhiite has memories of sumptuous food, especially sweets, during Diwali. And Sidharth is no different. “Food was made in a special way. Mummy would demonstrate her culinary skills and prepare a lavish Indian meal comprising chicken, sabzi, chapati and dal. In sweets we would try gujiyas and barfi. My favourite sweets were jalebis and besan ke laddus.”

At his diplomatic best, the actor refuses to divulge which were his favourite firecrackers. “It has been so many years that I just do not recollect. But I feel noise-free Diwali is the need of the hour. In Mumbai, I perform puja with my friends. Since I live alone, I do a ritual like chanting Gayatri mantra and lighting diyas. And then visit Amitabh Bachchan’s house at Jalsa. I bond with actors like Akshay Kumar and generally the whole industry is present.”

Coming to films, the actor’s on-screen chemistry with Fawad Khan in Kapoor & Sons was highly appreciated. It was about two estranged brothers from a dysfunctional family. “Fawad Khan is a very good actor. Everyone liked his work. Shooting with him was an enjoyable experience. As a co-star he is very professional. We would converse but sometimes his colloquial Urdu sounded unfamiliar to me. To pull my leg he would say during shooting Yar yeh scene nahi ho raha. Masla kya hai? Now, Masla is not a familiar word for me.”

Before Kapoor & Sons hit theatres, there was the Pathankot attack. Fawad had a meatier part in that film than Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Both films are produced by Karan Johar. But we didn’t witness such a hue and cry then.

Agreeing with the observation, Siddharth says, “I took a stand for Karan Johar’s film. We are all very happy that the film is finally releasing. I have watched Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and found nothing related to the current political scenario. The film is not linked to the terrorist attack that took place at Uri. And Fawad only has a guest appearance.”

Just like his film was about estranged brothers, India and Pakistan too are two estranged brothers who might come together as good neighbours. “Culturally, India and Pakistan are the same; we share similar cultural heritage. We have so many similarities in terms of food and fashion. Six decades ago, we were the same nation but history is such that we cannot change the past. I was born when India and Pakistan had already become independent countries. But I do not find any difference. Lahore is like Delhi and Karachi is like Bombay.”

Sharing his links with the neighbouring nation, the actor reveals, “My ancestors came from Rawalpindi. Both my paternal and maternal forefathers came from what is now called Pakistan. Personally, I have not been able to visit that country.”

Many young actors are launching their fashion labels, as a former model, Siddharth must also have some idea about fashion brands. “I have a preference for accessories and glasses, watches are my personal favourite. I would like to create an accessory for my fans,” says Siddharth who loves to sport Rohit Bal.

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to his second visit to New Zealand. “I love adventure sports which are unparalleled in New Zealand and Kiwis are warm and welcoming people.”