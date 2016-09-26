Metroplus

Deccan Rock- Edition IV: Where metalheads unite

Meta Statis performs at the venue

The music fest was a feast for metal lovers

Incessant rains and tumultuous roads were no barriers for metalheads who came together in impressive numbers for Deccan Rock: Edition IV, a metal music fest at Leonia Holistic Destination, Shamirpet, recently. The event, aimed to raise awareness on global warming, witnessed the participation of international and local music bands alike, including names like Meta Statis, Behemoth, Godless, Primal Abuse, Primitiv, Elemental, Dark Helm and Inner Sanctum.

The event survived a morning rain-scare but the weather was no deterrent. The crowd number showed a massive jump as the evening progressed. While the downpour outside came to a halt, metalheads were more than happy to be in a space that felt like home. Several music enthusiasts across the country donned face-paints, sported t-shirts supporting their favourite bands.

The atmosphere was indeed electric. The venue was an ideal weekend setting for many, featuring an ideal mix of good food and heavy music alike. “The idea behind Deccan Rock has always been to bring down artists that otherwise wouldn’t have toured this side of the world,” revealed the fest-director Renu Rau, happy with the audience-turnout. ( The Hindu MetroPlus is an associate partner for Deccan Rocks: Edition IV organised by Orka Networks)

