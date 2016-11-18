Metroplus

'Dear Zindagi' is all about finding joy in imperfections: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt about sharing screenspace with SRK in Dear Zindagi, which is set for release.

One look at Alia and you will agree that she is perhaps the most non-starry celebrity. She can pass off as a girl fresh out of college for a few more years but what stands out about her is that she’s detached but emotional.

Her career has seen highs and lows, from Student of the Year and 2 States to Udta Punjab, Kapoor & Sons and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and she is now all kicked about Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi, set to release on November 25.

Four years, a few hits and a few misses and seven awards later, how do you think you have fared?

Rating yourself is like putting boundaries. I don’t set limits. Right now, I am inspired to do more. Though the kind of hunger I had has changed over the years, it has definitely stayed. Today, I want my roles to challenge me, blow me away and break the mould.

Tell us a little about Dear Zindagi...

It’s all about finding joy in imperfections. It’s all about life and its journey and finding answers to all your questions. I ask the questions and Shah Rukh answers them.

Tell us about the first thing that crossed your mind when you knew you’d be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan....

I am a huge fan of SRK and it was surreal when I heard I would be working with him. Gauri had to initially keep telling me to calm down. It took a while— I kept pinching myself to see if it was real.

Is Kaira, the character you play in the film, a lot like you?

When I first started acting as Kaira, I was zapped; it looked like someone had penned me down. But as the character grew, I realised that Kaira is far moodier and more impulsive than me.

After playing Ananya Swaminathan in 2 States, how much Tamil do you still remember?

I had a Tamil teacher on those sets. Revathy maam helped me learn my dialogues and deliver it. “Seri”, “Yennachu” and “Nee Pesaama Iru” are the words I still remember.

